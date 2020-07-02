All apartments in Denver
Cedar Run
Cedar Run

888 S Oneida St · (720) 370-5715
Rent Special
Get $1000 OFF 1st Month's Rent!!! *on select apartments* Call TODAY and Schedule a tour today!
Location

888 S Oneida St, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit J113 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit G101 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit E205 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

See 27+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit G206 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit H109 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit J311 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Run.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
With its proximity to Cherry Creek, Cedar Run Apartments gives you a home in the midst of Denver’s finest shopping and restaurants. Our rental community offers spacious apartment homes in a lush landscape of old growth trees and charming ponds. Newly renovated one and two bedroom homes feature spacious rooms, modern decorator kitchens with stainless appliances, and a walk-in closets. Many apartments have generously proportioned patios and balconies. Each apartment has resident controlled central cooling and heating. Cedar Run's amenities were designed for an active lifestyle. Inside, you can enjoy the fitness center, heated indoor pool, sports court and racquetball court. Outside, two refreshing swimming pools, walking and jogging trails await you. Just beyond Cedar Run is Jacobs Park, a Denver municipal park with picnic areas, bike paths, soccer, rugby and lacrosse fields. For those whose interest lie in a different direction, the Cherry Creek retail corridor is just to the west. Anchored by Nordstrom, the Cherry Creek shops offer an 8-screen movie theater and retail opportunities that run the gambit from H&M Clothing to Neiman Marcus. Cedar Run Apartments is located at 888 South Oneida Street, Denver, close to interstates I-70 and I-225.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $250 Depsoit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, Weight Limit 100lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Off-street parking, Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Run have any available units?
Cedar Run has 37 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedar Run have?
Some of Cedar Run's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Run currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Run is offering the following rent specials: Get $1000 OFF 1st Month's Rent!!! *on select apartments* Call TODAY and Schedule a tour today!
Is Cedar Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Run is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Run offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Run offers parking.
Does Cedar Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Run have a pool?
Yes, Cedar Run has a pool.
Does Cedar Run have accessible units?
No, Cedar Run does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Run has units with dishwashers.
