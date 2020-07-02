Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool racquetball court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal package receiving

With its proximity to Cherry Creek, Cedar Run Apartments gives you a home in the midst of Denver’s finest shopping and restaurants. Our rental community offers spacious apartment homes in a lush landscape of old growth trees and charming ponds. Newly renovated one and two bedroom homes feature spacious rooms, modern decorator kitchens with stainless appliances, and a walk-in closets. Many apartments have generously proportioned patios and balconies. Each apartment has resident controlled central cooling and heating. Cedar Run's amenities were designed for an active lifestyle. Inside, you can enjoy the fitness center, heated indoor pool, sports court and racquetball court. Outside, two refreshing swimming pools, walking and jogging trails await you. Just beyond Cedar Run is Jacobs Park, a Denver municipal park with picnic areas, bike paths, soccer, rugby and lacrosse fields. For those whose interest lie in a different direction, the Cherry Creek retail corridor is just to the west. Anchored by Nordstrom, the Cherry Creek shops offer an 8-screen movie theater and retail opportunities that run the gambit from H&M Clothing to Neiman Marcus. Cedar Run Apartments is located at 888 South Oneida Street, Denver, close to interstates I-70 and I-225.