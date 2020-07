Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court yoga elevator 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance

Find peak Denver living at Summitt Ridge Apartments. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments range from 700 to 1200 square feet with select units including wood-style flooring, full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Welcome additions such as wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies and unforgettable views will truly make you feel at home. Outside, you gain exclusive access to a bountiful amenity collection, which includes a clubhouse, a refreshing swimming pool, a dog park and sports courts. Nestled in the growing Hampden South neighborhood, the community is just moments from dining, shopping and outdoor recreation. Summitt Ridge also occupies a highly sought-after location near the Denver Tech Center, home to some of the top employers in the state.