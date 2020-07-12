131 Apartments for rent in Cheesman Park, Denver, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
24 Units Available
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,499
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,707
1125 sqft
Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile backsplashes for gourmet kitchens. Well-equipped fitness room with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and dedicated spaces for spinning and yoga. Charging stations for electric vehicles. Steps from Denver Botanic Gardens.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
The Stanley
929 Marion St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,101
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,186
490 sqft
Designer touches like faux wood blinds, crown molding, and granite countertops. Bike storage and off-street parking available. Just blocks from Cheesman Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
755 sqft
This recently renovated community is in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard, and grill area. Updated appliances and lots of storage in each unit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
786 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Sedona Apartments in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:20am
3 Units Available
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
840 sqft
Art-deco community with underground garage parking, just a few blocks from Oliver's, Cherry Creek North and Whole Foods. Smoke-free units with hardwood floors and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
5 Units Available
Nuvo
1211 Vine St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,515
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
920 sqft
Beautiful location near Denver Botanic Gardens and Cheesman Park. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, private balconies and granite counters. Amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse, coffee bar and garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1226 E. 10th Ave #301
1226 East 10th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
795 sqft
Heart of Capitol Hill This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment has an updated kitchen and is full of character. Original crown molding, hardwood floors, and original doors make for added charm.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1452 Marion St.
1452 Marion Street, Denver, CO
6 Bedrooms
$2,600
2200 sqft
1452 Marion St. Available 09/08/20 Spacious 6 bed, 2 bath house in the heart of Capitol Hill, available September 8th! - To schedule a showing of this property, please contact (720) 770-4356, 1452-n-marion-st@rent.dynasty.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1242 Gaylord St #4
1242 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
800 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Level Condo in the Heart of Cheeseman Park Neighborhood - This 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo (with secured entrance into the building) offers 800 square feet of living with large closet space in the bedrooms and extra storage in the

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1210 E Colfax Ave #307
1210 East Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
947 sqft
Historic Colonnade Lofts Building in Downtown Denver.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1211 Vine Street
1211 Vine Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
920 sqft
Come join the Nuvo community right next to Cheesman Park! An amazing residential area, with everything you need within walking distance. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1377 N High Street
1377 High Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
830 sqft
Perfectly Active: Two Bedroom Near Cheesman Park - Property Id: 263536 Get used to easy access to premier live music, Denver's tastiest cuisine and 80 acres of greenspace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1175 Vine St Unit 404
1175 Vine St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,580
665 sqft
1175 Vine St Unit 404 Available 08/07/20 Splendid 1BA, 1BA Cheeseman Park Condo, with Pool, Fitness Center and Parking - Price, location and quality, This fabulous Cheeseman Park Condo has everything you could ask for.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1450 N High Street Unit 11
1450 High Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1392 sqft
Sophisticated 2BD, 2BA Carriage House with Off Street Parking and Private Balcony - Recently updated carriage house, nestled in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. Walk to boutique restaurants and shopping, close by.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2000 East 12th Avenue - 10N
2000 East 12th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
2113 sqft
2000 East 12th Avenue - 10N Available 09/07/20 Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Luxury Condo Overlooking Cheesman Park Includes Parking - Nicely updated 2 bedroom + Office, 2 bath luxury condo overlooking Cheesman Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
267 Units Available
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,460
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1251 sqft
Welcome to Bespoke Uptown, a residential community featuring apartments for rent near downtown Denver, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
The Wheatley
530 25th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,239
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,272
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
920 sqft
Located in historic residential district of Glenarm Place, though each unit has a distinctly modern flair. Enjoy outdoor living space in a pet-friendly atmosphere, with a community fire pit, BBQ area, gym, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
71 Units Available
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
40 Units Available
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,137
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
923 sqft
Enjoy air-conditioning, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring within a vintage-style apartment. An online portal makes paying the bills seamless. Head to The Fainting Goat or Lowdown Brewery for nighttime fun.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,206
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1221 sqft
Choose from studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the park. Enjoy outdoor living space, an underground garage, and high-end kitchen finishes in these units. Close proximity to exceptional bike paths.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
53 Units Available
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,345
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
969 sqft
Within walking distance of 16th Street Mall. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and private balconies with views of downtown Denver. Amenities include a heated swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
33 Units Available
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,335
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
14 Units Available
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,330
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1086 sqft
Custom-built, pet-friendly homes in sprawling complex, smack dab in Denver's Sherman Street Historic District. Hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Media room, pool table, clubhouse and carport.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
41 Units Available
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Cheesman Park
Neighborhood Guide
The history of Cheesman Park

No other neighborhood has undergone more change than the centrally-located Chessman Park neighborhood in Denver. The fact that anyone at all lives in the neighborhood is a stark change from the district’s storied beginnings… as the Prospect Hill Cemetery. The cemetery opened the same year as what is now Lower Downtown Denver was first being cleared in 1858, but only stayed that way until 1890. It was at that time that the U.S. Congress claimed the land as part of an agreement struck with the native Arapahoe tribe, and turned it into a park. Many Denverites believe the ghosts of the old cemetery did not so easily go by the wayside, and late at night still haunt the neighborhood park, even to this day.

Neighborhood overview

Despite its short tenure, the cemetery became quite segregated in its later years, another stark difference between past and present. Modern Chessman Park neighborhood holds over 12,000 people per square mile, making the area one of the largest population concentrations in the city and county of Denver. And a 10-15 minute walk along this densely populated district from Eastern boundary York Street to Western boundary Downing Street along Northern boundary Colfax Street will show you a glimpse of the progress the neighborhood has made over the years. Speaking of Colfax, Chessman Park neighborhood’s northern boundary is most famously known as the longest continuous street in America, spanning East to West for a marathon’s length of over 26 miles. Before the arrival of Interstate 70 in 1961, Colfax Avenue was the only way from one side of the Mile High City to the other. Today it still serves as quick and easy access to nearly anywhere in the city from East to West, barring rush-hour traffic, of course. Residents are split nearly equally between large, high-rise, multi-family apartment complexes overlooking the park, and mansion-size houses further to the neighborhood outskirts that have been subdivided into two or three bedroom condos. Both house dwellers and apartment dwellers alike can typically be seen running laps around the beloved park nearly anytime, day or night (and possibly inventing ghost stories).

Things to do in Cheesman Park

Due to the nearly 100-year history of Colfax Avenue as a boundary to the north, the Cheesman Park neighborhood has a buzzing culture as densely rich as the history surrounding it and the population within it. While most of the 1-square mile area is residential, the northern extreme of the neighborhood has more than enough daytime activities and nightlife to go ‘round. Liks Ice Cream on 13th Avenue and Vine Street is a local favorite after a day of sunbathing in the park. For a truly one-of-a-kind experience be sure to check out (read: wait in line at) VooDoo Doughnuts at the intersection of Colfax and Park Avenues. If you do not fear the line, and rather embrace it as a time to observe those around you (read: people watch) you will be rewarded with a truly unique delight. The creamy creations can be like something out of a spooky dream, making VooDoo Doughnuts feel right at home in this neck of the woods, despite only opening in mid-2014.

A “miniature tour of the U.K” - a term just made up on the spot to describe bar hopping between The Irish Snug and Streets of London Pub - is a great start to after-dark fun for thirsty adults. Don’t fret; this “tour” is merely two block in length along Colfax Avenue. From there, patrons can check out one of many big name acts coming through Denver well into the early morning hours at either of the premier concert venues in the area - the Ogden Theatre or the Fillmore Auditorium. Both lie one short neighborhood to the west, once again, on Colfax (North Capitol Hill).

No mention of the Chessman Park Neighborhood would be complete, however, without including the Denver Botanical Gardens, the district’s coup de ta. In the wintertime the Denver Botanical Gardens hosts an annual parade of lights for the holidays, and in the summertime it hosts a rolling cast of highly sought after exhibitors. In the summer of 2014 for example, genius glass sculptor Dale Chihuly will be the main act starting June 14, and will enjoy a rare extended run clear through late November. If the name Chihuly does not ring a bell, perhaps the name Bellagio will? The gorgeous, glass ceiling sculptures that can only be effectively described as a classy color explosion greeting the mega-hotel guests for years is, you guessed it, Chihuly. The opportunity to be absolutely amazed at Chihuly’s glass creations up close truly cannot be missed.

Despite possibly haunted beginnings, the Chessman Park neighborhood has blossomed into a diverse, fun-loving, and accepting community that is also one of the most highly sought after places to live in the city and county of Denver. One day in the sun at the park, or one awe inspiring trip to the Denver Botanical Gardens, or maybe even a bite of the local artisan desserts and it becomes very apparent why locals and tourists alike flock to this historic Denver neighborhood.

