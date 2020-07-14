All apartments in Denver
Morris Manor

2727 West 33rd Avenue · (205) 448-9636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2727 West 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Morris Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
community garden
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
2727 W 33rd Avenue 104 Available 07/07/20 Take a Virtual Tour Today! Ideal Location in the Highlands! - Morris Manor Apartments | (303) 422-3020 | www.RozeboomCompany.com | Managed by Rozeboom & Company, Broker

AMAZING Location in the Highlands Neighborhood and literally just minutes to Highlands Square, Tennyson Street, the Lower Highlands, and Downtown Denver---Easy Highway Access Too!

Beautiful Boutique Style Building Designed with Exposed Brick Walls and High-End Finishes Throughout including Granite Counters, REAL Hardwood Floors, 5 Burner Gas Range, Ceiling Fan, Central A/C, and a convenient European Style Washer/Dryer. Off-Street Parking is only $50 per month.

More Photos and Floor Plan Available @ www.RozeboomCompany.com

***Morris Manor is a Smoke Free and Pet Free Community

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5738921)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent up to $1,500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: $50 reserved lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Morris Manor have any available units?
Morris Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Morris Manor have?
Some of Morris Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Morris Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Morris Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Morris Manor pet-friendly?
No, Morris Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does Morris Manor offer parking?
Yes, Morris Manor offers parking.
Does Morris Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Morris Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Morris Manor have a pool?
No, Morris Manor does not have a pool.
Does Morris Manor have accessible units?
No, Morris Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Morris Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Morris Manor has units with dishwashers.
