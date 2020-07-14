Amenities
2727 W 33rd Avenue 104 Available 07/07/20 Take a Virtual Tour Today! Ideal Location in the Highlands! - Morris Manor Apartments | (303) 422-3020 | www.RozeboomCompany.com | Managed by Rozeboom & Company, Broker
AMAZING Location in the Highlands Neighborhood and literally just minutes to Highlands Square, Tennyson Street, the Lower Highlands, and Downtown Denver---Easy Highway Access Too!
Beautiful Boutique Style Building Designed with Exposed Brick Walls and High-End Finishes Throughout including Granite Counters, REAL Hardwood Floors, 5 Burner Gas Range, Ceiling Fan, Central A/C, and a convenient European Style Washer/Dryer. Off-Street Parking is only $50 per month.
***Morris Manor is a Smoke Free and Pet Free Community
No Pets Allowed
