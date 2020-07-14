Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking community garden e-payments online portal smoke-free community

2727 W 33rd Avenue 104 Available 07/07/20 Take a Virtual Tour Today! Ideal Location in the Highlands! - Morris Manor Apartments | (303) 422-3020 | www.RozeboomCompany.com | Managed by Rozeboom & Company, Broker



AMAZING Location in the Highlands Neighborhood and literally just minutes to Highlands Square, Tennyson Street, the Lower Highlands, and Downtown Denver---Easy Highway Access Too!



Beautiful Boutique Style Building Designed with Exposed Brick Walls and High-End Finishes Throughout including Granite Counters, REAL Hardwood Floors, 5 Burner Gas Range, Ceiling Fan, Central A/C, and a convenient European Style Washer/Dryer. Off-Street Parking is only $50 per month.



More Photos and Floor Plan Available @ www.RozeboomCompany.com



***Morris Manor is a Smoke Free and Pet Free Community



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5738921)