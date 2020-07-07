All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 16458 Avenida Venusto.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
16458 Avenida Venusto
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

16458 Avenida Venusto

16458 Avenida Venusto · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16458 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16458 Avenida Venusto have any available units?
16458 Avenida Venusto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16458 Avenida Venusto have?
Some of 16458 Avenida Venusto's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16458 Avenida Venusto currently offering any rent specials?
16458 Avenida Venusto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16458 Avenida Venusto pet-friendly?
No, 16458 Avenida Venusto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16458 Avenida Venusto offer parking?
No, 16458 Avenida Venusto does not offer parking.
Does 16458 Avenida Venusto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16458 Avenida Venusto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16458 Avenida Venusto have a pool?
Yes, 16458 Avenida Venusto has a pool.
Does 16458 Avenida Venusto have accessible units?
No, 16458 Avenida Venusto does not have accessible units.
Does 16458 Avenida Venusto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16458 Avenida Venusto has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University