327 Apartments for rent in East Village, San Diego, CA
From abandoned warehouses to beautiful high rises, San Diego’s East Village has experienced a radical transformation. East Village apartments overlooking Petco Park and Gaslamp Quarter are some of the most coveted in all of San Diego. If you’re ready to rent in an active urban community, the new East Village apartments are calling your name!
Transportation
- I-5
- SR 163
- SR 94
- San Diego Trolley
Demographic
- Students and singles
- Downtown young professionals
Contains:
- Petco Park (San Diego Padres)
- Balboa Stadium
- San Diego City College
- Thomas Jefferson School of Law
- San Diego Central Library
Close to:
- Downtown San Diego
- Gaslamp Quarter
- Balboa Park
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
East Village in three words: new, urban, festive
What a difference a decade makes. That’s how long it took San Diego’s East Village to transform from rows of abandoned warehouses to vibrant streets lined with hot restaurants and luxurious apartments. Thanks largely to the opening of Petco Park in 2004, East Village quickly became one of San Diego’s most desirable places to rent. Once you’re living in an East Village apartment, you’re not only walking distance from Dodgers games but also close to downtown, Gaslamp Quarter, and Balboa Park. It’s also home to several higher education institutions and a brand new public library, making it a popular choice with students and other young singles. Grab a drink, catch a Padres game, and come see why everyone’s buzzing about renting in East Village.
When you’re starting your East Village apartment hunt, remember that the neighborhood barely existed 10 years ago. That means this isn’t the place to find a quaint cottage or historic home to rent. Instead, you’ll be impressed by all the dazzling amenities of brand new apartments and condos. It’s a dense, urban neighborhood, so most East Village apartments are in high-rise or mid-rise buildings. Of course, new luxury comes at a cost. East Village rents are above the city average, so you’re paying a premium for amenities and location. Ideally, you could visit each apartment complex in person as some parts of East Village are still being developed. By exploring the area on foot, you’ll learn if your potential new building is surrounded by bars and shops or just construction. Some of the more popular places to rent are the areas near Petco Park and Gaslamp Quarter or to the north by San Diego City College.
It’s an exciting time to rent in East Village. In addition to the impressive assortment of luxury apartments already available, new residential construction is still underway. The area around Petco Park, which was once a bit of a ghost town on non-gamedays, is now home to shops and restaurants that are frequented by East Village renters. The new neighborhood is still growing, so come visit soon if you want your top-choice apartment building. For students of local colleges, young singles who want to live near Gaslamp nightlife, and true baseball junkies, East Village is one of the most fun places to rent in San Diego.
Park at the Park is a city park that’s located inside the gates of Petco Park. While the park charges admission on game days, it’s free to the public at all other times. It’s a unique and popular place for East Village residents to enjoy a picnic while admiring views of the city skyline and the ballfield. The park is also just 2 blocks away from the brand new San Diego Central Library, so East Village residents can enjoy a lazy afternoon strolling around this part of town. But if you’re looking for a full day of outdoor fun, head to Balboa Park just north of East Village. Balboa Park holds the title of largest cultural park in the US, so in addition to beautiful open spaces and gardens, you’ll also find numerous museums, theaters, and the famous San Diego Zoo within its boundaries. But by nightfall, most East Village residents are off to Gaslamp Quarter, a historic district that packs plenty of entertainment into its small borders. Gaslamp is the site of many big annual events like Mardi Gras, a St. Patrick’s Day block party, and the San Diego Monster Bash Halloween party. But even on an ordinary weekend, the Gaslamp bars, clubs, and restaurants are full of locals and visitors soaking up the nightlife.