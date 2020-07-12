327 Apartments for rent in East Village, San Diego, CA

Park at the Park is a city park that’s located inside the gates of Petco Park. While the park charges admission on game days, it’s free to the public at all other times. It’s a unique and popular place for East Village residents to enjoy a picnic while admiring views of the city skyline and the ballfield. The park is also just 2 blocks away from the brand new San Diego Central Library, so East Village residents can enjoy a lazy afternoon strolling around this part of town. But if you’re looking for a full day of outdoor fun, head to Balboa Park just north of East Village. Balboa Park holds the title of largest cultural park in the US, so in addition to beautiful open spaces and gardens, you’ll also find numerous museums, theaters, and the famous San Diego Zoo within its boundaries. But by nightfall, most East Village residents are off to Gaslamp Quarter, a historic district that packs plenty of entertainment into its small borders. Gaslamp is the site of many big annual events like Mardi Gras, a St. Patrick’s Day block party, and the San Diego Monster Bash Halloween party. But even on an ordinary weekend, the Gaslamp bars, clubs, and restaurants are full of locals and visitors soaking up the nightlife.