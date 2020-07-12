Apartment List
/
CA
/
san diego
/
east village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM

327 Apartments for rent in East Village, San Diego, CA

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
26 Units Available
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,778
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,146
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
15 Units Available
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
1137 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,248
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,924
1225 sqft
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 101

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
69 Units Available
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,645
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,476
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1236 sqft
With a rooftop pool and sundeck, a sky terrace, a fitness/yoga studio and a dog park, high-rise living in East Village has a new address. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters and smartphone-controlled lighting.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
36 Units Available
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,712
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
7 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,881
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
260 Units Available
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1717 sqft
Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
324 Units Available
The Merian
601 11th Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,155
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1416 sqft
COMING TO SAN DIEGO | SUMMER 2020 Now Offering 6 Weeks Free! Call Us for Details! A sophisticated new apartment collection has emerged in the center of San Diego’s East Village neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
47 Units Available
Alexan ALX
300 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,899
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,264
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1393 sqft
Modern homes with bay windows, tiled bathrooms, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a rooftop swimming pool, a game room and a beer garden. Minutes away from Gaslamp District.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
13 Units Available
F11
1110 F Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,014
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1161 sqft
We are currently operating business virtually via Facetime and Skype Tours.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
75 Units Available
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,753
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,347
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 11:03am
5 Units Available
Urbana
450 10th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,095
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1148 sqft
We want U. With all of UR personality. UR voice. UR ideals. UR flaws.\n\nYoure not one for conformity. When others zig, you zag. Thats why we created URBANA just for you.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
7 Units Available
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,711
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,984
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
972 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
$
11 Units Available
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
7 Units Available
Cityview SD
840 17th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
844 sqft
Easy access to the city via I-5 and Balboa Park. Enjoy the rooftop sundeck with harbor views, a refreshing pool, life-size chess game and putting green. Gourmet kitchens and climate control.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
167 Units Available
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,008
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
1374 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
25 Units Available
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,416
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,929
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:59pm
208 Units Available
K1
330 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,930
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1302 sqft
Rising 23 stories above the San Diego skyline, K1 boasts the perfect downtown location offering convenient access to the Ballpark, East Village, Gaslamp, Downtown and Bayfront neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 8 at 12:26am
20 Units Available
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,475
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
953 sqft
In light of COVID-19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1050 Island Avenue
1050 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1003 sqft
Ready for that loft style living, but still want a bedroom setup? Then this over 1,000 sq. ft. unit is perfect for you.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
575 6th Ave. #1502
575 6th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1013 sqft
The Ultimate Urban Lifestyle - Available Now! Corner unit with gorgeous views of downtown from the 15th floor! The gourmet kitchen features stone counters, double drawer dishwasher, & wine refrigerator.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1150 J Street #204
1150 J Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1150 J Street #204 Available 08/01/20 One bedroom plus den located in East Village-- just minutes from Petco Park!! - Imagine yourself in the heart of Downtown San Diego.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
325 7th Ave #906
325 7th Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
972 sqft
Luxury Downtown Living - Stunning ballpark luxury with gorgeous cherry wood flooring and high-end stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Split bedroom design. Perfect for guests or roommates.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
800 The Mark Lane #205
800 The Mark Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1681 sqft
Welcome to The Mark, East Village's luxury high-rise community. LARGE 2 bed, 2.5 bath corner end unit condo with wood floors & tons of windows/light. Features split dual master suites each with large walk in closet & oversized bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
325 7th Avenue
325 7th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
933 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom with optional Second Bedroom/Den with ballpark views from the oversize WRAP AROUND BALCONY. Stunning Ballpark Location adjacent to one of the few Parks in the area.
East Village
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

From abandoned warehouses to beautiful high rises, San Diego’s East Village has experienced a radical transformation. East Village apartments overlooking Petco Park and Gaslamp Quarter are some of the most coveted in all of San Diego. If you’re ready to rent in an active urban community, the new East Village apartments are calling your name!

Transportation

  • I-5
  • SR 163
  • SR 94
  • San Diego Trolley

Demographic

  • Students and singles
  • Downtown young professionals

Contains:

  • Petco Park (San Diego Padres)
  • Balboa Stadium
  • San Diego City College
  • Thomas Jefferson School of Law
  • San Diego Central Library

Close to:

  • Downtown San Diego
  • Gaslamp Quarter
  • Balboa Park
  • Naval Medical Center San Diego

East Village in three words: new, urban, festive

Living in East Village

What a difference a decade makes. That’s how long it took San Diego’s East Village to transform from rows of abandoned warehouses to vibrant streets lined with hot restaurants and luxurious apartments. Thanks largely to the opening of Petco Park in 2004, East Village quickly became one of San Diego’s most desirable places to rent. Once you’re living in an East Village apartment, you’re not only walking distance from Dodgers games but also close to downtown, Gaslamp Quarter, and Balboa Park. It’s also home to several higher education institutions and a brand new public library, making it a popular choice with students and other young singles. Grab a drink, catch a Padres game, and come see why everyone’s buzzing about renting in East Village.

Renting in East Village, San Diego

When you’re starting your East Village apartment hunt, remember that the neighborhood barely existed 10 years ago. That means this isn’t the place to find a quaint cottage or historic home to rent. Instead, you’ll be impressed by all the dazzling amenities of brand new apartments and condos. It’s a dense, urban neighborhood, so most East Village apartments are in high-rise or mid-rise buildings. Of course, new luxury comes at a cost. East Village rents are above the city average, so you’re paying a premium for amenities and location. Ideally, you could visit each apartment complex in person as some parts of East Village are still being developed. By exploring the area on foot, you’ll learn if your potential new building is surrounded by bars and shops or just construction. Some of the more popular places to rent are the areas near Petco Park and Gaslamp Quarter or to the north by San Diego City College.

It’s an exciting time to rent in East Village. In addition to the impressive assortment of luxury apartments already available, new residential construction is still underway. The area around Petco Park, which was once a bit of a ghost town on non-gamedays, is now home to shops and restaurants that are frequented by East Village renters. The new neighborhood is still growing, so come visit soon if you want your top-choice apartment building. For students of local colleges, young singles who want to live near Gaslamp nightlife, and true baseball junkies, East Village is one of the most fun places to rent in San Diego.

Things to do in East Village

Park at the Park is a city park that’s located inside the gates of Petco Park. While the park charges admission on game days, it’s free to the public at all other times. It’s a unique and popular place for East Village residents to enjoy a picnic while admiring views of the city skyline and the ballfield. The park is also just 2 blocks away from the brand new San Diego Central Library, so East Village residents can enjoy a lazy afternoon strolling around this part of town. But if you’re looking for a full day of outdoor fun, head to Balboa Park just north of East Village. Balboa Park holds the title of largest cultural park in the US, so in addition to beautiful open spaces and gardens, you’ll also find numerous museums, theaters, and the famous San Diego Zoo within its boundaries. But by nightfall, most East Village residents are off to Gaslamp Quarter, a historic district that packs plenty of entertainment into its small borders. Gaslamp is the site of many big annual events like Mardi Gras, a St. Patrick’s Day block party, and the San Diego Monster Bash Halloween party. But even on an ordinary weekend, the Gaslamp bars, clubs, and restaurants are full of locals and visitors soaking up the nightlife.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CABonita, CAImperial Beach, CA
La Presa, CARancho San Diego, CABostonia, CAWinter Gardens, CADel Mar, CARancho Santa Fe, CARamona, CAAlpine, CALake San Marcos, CAFallbrook, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North ParkMission ValleyCity Heights
Serra MesaHillcrestUniversity Heights
Core ColumbiaLinda Vista

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College