Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber golf room patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage bocce court car charging cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit golf room google fiber guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving playground pool table shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

At Vive on the Park, you'll discover sleek, contemporary design, a lively and energetic atmosphere, and a generous selection of upscale amenities – all in a vibrant location in the heart of San Diego.



When you step into your home at Vive on the Park each day, you’ll be greeted by expansive, thoughtfully designed living spaces that complement your lifestyle. Whether you’re preparing a meal in your gourmet kitchen with stone countertops and stylish, slate appliances, relaxing in the coziness of your living room, or taking in the charming sights and sounds of the neighborhood from the comfort of your private balcony, our community of luxury apartments will be your oasis from the hustle and bustle of daily life.



Spend warm San Diego afternoons lounging beside our sparkling elevated pool, cool evenings unwinding in the soothing spa, and relaxing weekend nights mingling with neighbors in the resident social club or dining and entertaining on the rooftop lounge. If you’re looking to stay fi