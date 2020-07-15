167 Apartments For Rent Near San Diego City College

/
San Diego City College
East Village
The Merian
601 11th Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,255
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,190
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1416 sqft
We’re doing our part to keep you, our residents, and our staff safe and healthy. Though we have suspended in-person tours for the time being, we encourage you to schedule a virtual tour today.
East Village
K1
330 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,930
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1302 sqft
Rising 23 stories above the San Diego skyline, K1 boasts the perfect downtown location offering convenient access to the Ballpark, East Village, Gaslamp, Downtown and Bayfront neighborhoods.
East Village
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,645
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,476
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1236 sqft
With a rooftop pool and sundeck, a sky terrace, a fitness/yoga studio and a dog park, high-rise living in East Village has a new address. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters and smartphone-controlled lighting.
Core-Columbia
Luma
1440 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,343
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,845
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,791
1224 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Experience a life lived well at Luma.
Core-Columbia
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1710 sqft
A concept that integrates luxury and a privileged location for people looking to live their daily activities to the fullest while being embraced by a great number of features that will make your life magnificent.
Harborview
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,615
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,735
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,115
1329 sqft
Between San Diego’s beaches and parks and urban comforts, lies Valentina, a luxury apartment residence. This is where you unwind from dusk to dawn. Welcome to the world of Valentina. Eight Weeks Free on Select Apartment Homes.
East Village
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,753
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,347
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Little Italy
Current
1551 Union St, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,254
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,397
1430 sqft
This property features recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It's situated between Little Italy and Cortez Hill. There's a concierge, media room, pool and gym all on site.
East Village
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1717 sqft
Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales
East Village
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,571
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,929
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
East Village
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,008
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
1374 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Core-Columbia
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,111
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Harborview
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,131
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,635
1467 sqft
Great location in the heart of Little Italy. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community features hot tub and pool, elevator, bike storage, parking and more.
East Village
Alexan ALX
300 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,899
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,264
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1393 sqft
Modern homes with bay windows, tiled bathrooms, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a rooftop swimming pool, a game room and a beer garden. Minutes away from Gaslamp District.
Marina
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,727
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.
Little Italy
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,167
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,462
1066 sqft
Luxury units include granite counters, garbage disposal and laundry. Community features pool, yoga, clubhouse and car charging. Great location for commuters, minutes from I-5 and North Harbor Drive.
East Village
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,712
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1013 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Core-Columbia
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,829
832 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located close to the Trolley in the Financial District with access to I-5, 163 and I-94. Huge loft apartments with high ceilings, giant windows, W/D in unit and private balconies in some apartments.
Little Italy
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,171
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,521
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community with fantastic skyline views. Unique floor plans with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Onsite fire pit hot tub, lobby and courtyard. Pet-friendly. Near I-5.
Harborview
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,170
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1182 sqft
Luxury community with complimentary WiFi, charging stations, coffee bar and fob entry access. Apartments are spacious and feature high-end fixtures. Located just two blocks from the waterfront park.
Cortez
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1160 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments in north San Diego, with great transport links to Downtown and the Gaslamp Quarter. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and hot tub.
Core-Columbia
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,590
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Park West
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1045 sqft
Just minutes from San Diego Bay, Little Italy and Balboa Park. These spacious apartments feature nice updates including custom cabinetry and white quartz countertops. A pet-friendly, gated community.
East Village
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,003
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.