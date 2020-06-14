124 Furnished Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
$
East Village
10 Units Available
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
$
Morena
8 Units Available
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,279
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps away from the SD Trolley and downtown. Luxury amenities featuring a 24-hour gym, refreshing pool and game room. Relax inside your spacious apartment with in-unit laundry, oversized closets and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mission Valley East
31 Units Available
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1184 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mira Mesa
9 Units Available
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,783
1253 sqft
Located in Mira Mesa, close to grocery shopping and fine dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with grand entryways and lots of natural sunlight. Courtyard and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mira Mesa
7 Units Available
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1279 sqft
Modern apartments with gas fireplaces, designer finishes and built-in media niche. Located close to Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, as well as other recreational activities. Units have washer/dryers and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Loma Portal
14 Units Available
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
889 sqft
This hilltop community provides ocean views and is minutes from Midway Towne Center and Sports Arena Square. Community features include hot tub, pool, and gym. Furnished apartments available. Stainless steel appliances and 24-hr laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
33 Units Available
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
17 Units Available
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,348
1497 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Pacific Beach
43 Units Available
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,685
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
977 sqft
Just off Crown Point/Pacific Beach. One- to two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, on-site laundry and walk-in closets. The community offers a brand-new fitness center and DIY space.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Core-Columbia
26 Units Available
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,605
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
University City
13 Units Available
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
938 sqft
Beautiful setting just off I-5. Updated interiors with luxury amenities including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets. On-site yoga, pools, gym, grill area and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 10:55am
East Village
5 Units Available
Urbana
450 10th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,895
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1148 sqft
We want U. With all of UR personality. UR voice. UR ideals. UR flaws.\n\nYoure not one for conformity. When others zig, you zag. Thats why we created URBANA just for you.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 11 at 01:34am
College West
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,439
398 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1004 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,288
1467 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Palm City
4 Units Available
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mira Mesa
6 Units Available
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
954 sqft
Experience comfort with air conditioning and a balcony or patio in every unit. Relaxing apartment community amenities include pool and hot tub. Located near Camino Ruiz Plaza and Sandburg Park for convenient shopping and recreation.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Marina
1 Unit Available
235 Market Street
235 Market Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1123 sqft
You will definitely want to check out this exciting 2BR/2BA furnished and upgraded condo in the Marina District! Walk right in to an open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen and living room, perfect for entertaining! This condo features a built-in

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
1021 Scott Street
1021 Scott Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,600
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy Point Loma waterfront lifestyle. This southwest facing studio receives plenty of sunlight & offers bay & boat views over San Diego Yacht Club with a balcony overlooking the newly remodeled heated pool & courtyard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Park West
1 Unit Available
3060 Sixth Avenue
3060 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1601 sqft
Upper floor in the Park West building! This beautifully remodeled home features hardwood floors and a chefs kitchen! The unit is on the 8th floor and has a living room and bedroom balcony that overlook Balboa Park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission Beach
1 Unit Available
828 Balboa Ct
828 Balboa Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Fully furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bath downstairs unit in duplex. Month to month. Available August through end of May/June 2021 (negotiable) at $3000/month, plus $600 refundable security deposit.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission Valley
1 Unit Available
8211 Station Village Unit 1110
8211 Station Village Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1538 sqft
8211 Station Village Unit 1110 Available 06/20/20 Furnished 3 bed 2 bath at the Lido in Mission Valley - Luxury unit in The Lido in Mission Valley. Fully furnished 3-bedroom 2 bath.

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Jolla
1 Unit Available
524 Coast Blvd S
524 Coast Boulevard, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,900
2389 sqft
Iconic Lampshade House - Panoramic Ocean/Coastal Views! - Constructed in 1923, this iconic landmark of La Jolla has attracted visitors from around the world.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission Beach
1 Unit Available
836 Island Ct
836 Island Ct, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
Large sunlit 4 bedroom beach house, fully furnished utilities included. Comes with 2-car garage, washer & dryer and cute patio with bay view. Unit is located 5 houses from the bay/boardwalk and only a 2-minute walk to the beach/boardwalk.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Golden Hill
1 Unit Available
1022 EDGEMONT PLACE
1022 Edgemont Pl, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
850 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) For quick tour - https://www.dropbox.com/s/ddp5xuts7jfac45/Quick%20Walk%20Through%20-%201022%20Edgemont%20Pl.mp4?dl=0 For detailed tour - https://www.dropbox.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific Beach
1 Unit Available
1079 Sapphire Street
1079 Sapphire Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1398 sqft
1079 Sapphire Street Available 07/01/20 Modern & Upscale "PET FRIENDLY" 3 Bedroom Furnished Townhome in North Pacific Beach - $4850 / month "FURNISHED RENTAL". Come bring Fido and experience beach living in San Diego. Available 7/1/2020.

June 2020 San Diego Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Diego rents declined slightly over the past month

San Diego rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Diego stand at $1,577 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,046 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Diego's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Diego, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Diego

    As rents have increased marginally in San Diego, similar cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Diego is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Diego's median two-bedroom rent of $2,046 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in San Diego.
    • While San Diego's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Diego than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Diego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

