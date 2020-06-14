Apartment List
/
CA
/
san diego
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:52 AM

388 Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA with garage

San Diego apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
East Village
14 Units Available
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,583
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
972 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
University City
32 Units Available
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
944 sqft
Apartments with high-end amenities such as dark cherry kitchen cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and wood plank vinyl flooring. Located just 12 miles from downtown San Diego and close to Interstate 5.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Carmel Valley
20 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,473
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Village
32 Units Available
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,329
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University City
41 Units Available
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,376
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,159
1402 sqft
Unit amenities include air conditioning, bathtub, dishwasher and fireplace. Community features racquetball court, sauna and elevator. Convenient location, close to Nobel Athletic Fields and Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mira Mesa
9 Units Available
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,632
1230 sqft
Quiet apartment complex with two and three bedroom units. Spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a swimming pool, parking, community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Kearny Mesa
35 Units Available
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,235
1558 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with air conditioning, granite worktops and walk-in closets. The pet friendly community has a gym with yoga studio and pool. Cabrillo Heights Park is on one side, I-805 the other.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
Hillcrest
3 Units Available
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
1210 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1191 sqft
Located In the heart of the historic neighborhood of Mission Hills, near vibrant downtown San Diego, this extraordinary enclave of apartment homes and lofts offer convenience and style.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kearny Mesa
45 Units Available
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,920
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1122 sqft
New upscale units in Kearny Mesa neighborhood, with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Property offers swimming pool and spa, fitness center, yoga studio, clubhouse, game room, and caterer's kitchen.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harborview
28 Units Available
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,615
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,825
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,265
1329 sqft
Between San Diego’s beaches and parks and urban comforts, lies Valentina, a luxury apartment residence. This is where you unwind from dusk to dawn. Welcome to the world of Valentina.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Village
7 Units Available
Cityview SD
840 17th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
844 sqft
Easy access to the city via I-5 and Balboa Park. Enjoy the rooftop sundeck with harbor views, a refreshing pool, life-size chess game and putting green. Gourmet kitchens and climate control.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Core-Columbia
39 Units Available
The Rey
801 A St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,723
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,607
967 sqft
Close to the theater, symphony, and the House of Blues in Downtown San Diego. Spectacular city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. On-site dog walk and a rooftop deck.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
La Jolla
5 Units Available
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,410
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,196
1207 sqft
Two blocks from the Pacific Ocean and next to La Jolla Community Park. Luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and ocean views from private balconies. Pet-friendly residence has car-charging station, clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
33 Units Available
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
17 Units Available
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,348
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,092
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Mission Valley
26 Units Available
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1324 sqft
Centrally located apartment community close to freeways, shopping centers and movie theaters. All-electric gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars and private patio/balcony. Community features media room, pool, hot tub and business center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
East Village
17 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,588
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,657
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Core-Columbia
26 Units Available
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,605
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Rancho Penasquitos
18 Units Available
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
933 sqft
Interstate 15 is nearby, but residents can typically find whatever they need along Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard. Residents enjoy garage parking, a hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. In-unit fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Birdland
14 Units Available
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-805 and Highway 163. Updated interiors with a fireplace, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. On-site amenities include a playground, grill area, garages, gym and luxury pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Little Italy
3 Units Available
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1089 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Elan Luxo II in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
Marina
10 Units Available
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,564
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
University City
3 Units Available
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1025 sqft
Elan Terraza La Jolla apartment homes residing just blocks to University Towne Center in San Diego offers 60 spacious pet-friendly apartment homes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Diego, CA

San Diego apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Diego 3 BedroomsSan Diego Accessible ApartmentsSan Diego Apartments under $1,200San Diego Apartments under $1,400San Diego Apartments under $1500
San Diego Apartments with BalconySan Diego Apartments with GarageSan Diego Apartments with GymSan Diego Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Diego Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Apartments with Pool
San Diego Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Diego Cheap PlacesSan Diego Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Diego Furnished ApartmentsSan Diego Luxury PlacesSan Diego Pet Friendly PlacesSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University