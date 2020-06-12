436 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
University City
26 Units Available
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
987 sqft
Shopping and dining are just minutes away thanks to the Costa Verde Center. The community offers a clubhouse, hot tub, pool and gym. Inside the apartments, residents have stainless steel appliances and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Hillcrest
4 Units Available
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1191 sqft
Located In the heart of the historic neighborhood of Mission Hills, near vibrant downtown San Diego, this extraordinary enclave of apartment homes and lofts offer convenience and style.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Pacific Beach
43 Units Available
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
977 sqft
Just off Crown Point/Pacific Beach. One- to two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, on-site laundry and walk-in closets. The community offers a brand-new fitness center and DIY space.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Birdland
17 Units Available
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
857 sqft
Minutes from I-805 and Highway 163. Updated interiors with a fireplace, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. On-site amenities include a playground, grill area, garages, gym and luxury pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Rancho Penasquitos
17 Units Available
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
933 sqft
Interstate 15 is nearby, but residents can typically find whatever they need along Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard. Residents enjoy garage parking, a hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. In-unit fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Core-Columbia
28 Units Available
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
University City
13 Units Available
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
938 sqft
Beautiful setting just off I-5. Updated interiors with luxury amenities including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets. On-site yoga, pools, gym, grill area and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
Miramar Ranch North
9 Units Available
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 10:55am
$
East Village
5 Units Available
Urbana
450 10th Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1148 sqft
We want U. With all of UR personality. UR voice. UR ideals. UR flaws.\n\nYoure not one for conformity. When others zig, you zag. Thats why we created URBANA just for you.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Harborview
14 Units Available
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1027 sqft
Great location in the heart of Little Italy. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community features hot tub and pool, elevator, bike storage, parking and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East Village
290 Units Available
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1027 sqft
Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
Grantville
27 Units Available
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1135 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Rancho Bernardo
17 Units Available
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
969 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at Camino Bernardo Beautiful and Spacious Floor Plans in the Award Winning Poway Unified School District The Villas at Camino Bernardo offers gracious apartment homes in a resort style community in a beautifully landscaped
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
University City
3 Units Available
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1025 sqft
Elan Terraza La Jolla apartment homes residing just blocks to University Towne Center in San Diego offers 60 spacious pet-friendly apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Little Italy
3 Units Available
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1089 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Elan Luxo II in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Rancho Penasquitos
16 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,676
1227 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 05:39am
10 Units Available
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1130 sqft
Elegant community in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. Units offer granite counters, walk-in closets, dishwashers, extra storage and air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 101

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
East Village
45 Units Available
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1239 sqft
With a rooftop pool and sundeck, a sky terrace, a fitness/yoga studio and a dog park, high-rise living in East Village has a new address. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters and smartphone-controlled lighting.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 11 at 01:34am
College West
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1004 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Bay Park
Contact for Availability
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Apartment features include ceiling fans, dishwasher and amazing views. Community amenities include laundry, on-site management, parking, swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities and online bill pay.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Hillcrest
Contact for Availability
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Short drive to Downtown San Diego, the zoo and SeaWorld. Private balconies in upstairs units with private backyards on the ground floor. Pool and sundeck area. Updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Carmel Valley
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mission Valley East
29 Units Available
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1184 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Carmel Valley
20 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1121 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.

June 2020 San Diego Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Diego rents declined slightly over the past month

San Diego rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Diego stand at $1,577 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,046 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Diego's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Diego, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Diego

    As rents have increased marginally in San Diego, similar cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Diego is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Diego's median two-bedroom rent of $2,046 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in San Diego.
    • While San Diego's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Diego than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Diego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

