247 Apartments for rent in Mira Mesa, San Diego, CA

Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
30 Units Available
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,785
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
854 sqft
This community features five pools along with spas and hot tubs. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. It's located off Mira Mesa Boulevard and is only moments from Sorrento Mesa.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1274 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,628
1230 sqft
Quiet apartment complex with two and three bedroom units. Spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a swimming pool, parking, community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1321 sqft
High ceilings, fireplace and full washer/dryer. Luxury amenities include sand volleyball court, resort and lap-style pools. Close to I-15 and Los Penasquitos Canyon. Within easy walk to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1253 sqft
Located in Mira Mesa, close to grocery shopping and fine dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with grand entryways and lots of natural sunlight. Courtyard and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
25 Units Available
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
980 sqft
The Mira Mesa Park and huge shopping center along Camino Ruiz and Mira Mesa Boulevard are both convenient to this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1279 sqft
Modern apartments with gas fireplaces, designer finishes and built-in media niche. Located close to Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, as well as other recreational activities. Units have washer/dryers and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
6 Units Available
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
954 sqft
Experience comfort with air conditioning and a balcony or patio in every unit. Relaxing apartment community amenities include pool and hot tub. Located near Camino Ruiz Plaza and Sandburg Park for convenient shopping and recreation.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
910 sqft
Westbrook Apartments offer an excellent location in San Diego, with a resort-style property featuring a pool and green landscaping. Units have been updated and some feature an in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
The Mira Mesa Mall is within walking distance of this property, so no parking difficulties during the holidays. Onsite amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse. Units have their own patio or balcony.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8445 Westmore Road
8445 Westmore Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
866 sqft
Clean and ready to move in. Must have good credit. On Ground floor. spacious balcony. Gas stove. Bright and airy corner lot. Laundry facility is in the complex.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10858 Aderman Ave
10858 Aderman Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
920 sqft
2x2 upstairs condo with carport, community pool, fitness center off of Mira Mesa Blvd between the 15 & 805 - Great location & so many amenities in a beautiful community off of Mira Mesa Blvd between the 805 & 15.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8460 Capricorn Way #62
8460 Capricorn Way, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
954 sqft
8460 Capricorn Way #62 Available 07/17/20 Upper level 2BR/2BA Condo for rent in Mira Mesa! - Spacious upper level condo 2BR/2BA in Mira Mesa! Great location with a lot of restaurants, shopping, activities, walking trails, great schools and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
10232 Black Mountain Road
10232 Black Mountain Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
686 sqft
This Mira Mesa condo is a beautiful second floor unit! Enjoy the spacious living room, galley kitchen, and walk in closet! The kitchen features a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove/oven. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101
10006 Maya Linda Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
956 sqft
10006 Maya Linda Road Apt.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8580 New Salem Street # 33
8580 New Salem Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1338 sqft
8580 New Salem Street # 33 Available 08/08/20 Mira Mesa - Mesa Cove Community - Gated - Wood Floors - - Mesa Cove Community - Gated Community - Wood Floors on First Floor - Remodeled Kitchen - Backyard - Two Car Garage - Front Yard Landscaping

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8472 New Salem St. #43
8472 New Salem Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
866 sqft
Single Level, Lower Unit, Move-in Ready - New Salem Villas - centrally located in Mira Mesa, walk to shopping, parks, and schools. Beautiful 2-Master Suite unit.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8485 Westmore 36
8485 Westmore Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
866 sqft
Best deal for 2 bed 2 bath! - Best Deal in Mira Mesa! Great 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit! Easy access to all freeway, parks and schools Amazed by the short distance to Sorrento Valley, Del Mar, La Jolla ....

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8512 Summerdale Rd #35
8512 Summerdale Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
907 sqft
Best Deal in Mira Mesa! - Best Deal in Mira Mesa! Great 2 bedrooms 2 baths 1st floor unit! Conveniently located off Camino Ruiz and Westmore Easy access to all freeway, parks and schools Amazed by the short distance to Sorrento Valley, Del Mar, La

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8452 Menkar Road
8452 Menkar Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1366 sqft
8452 Menkar Road Available 07/30/20 Single Story - Dual Pane Windows & Remodeled Kitchen - Two Car Garage - - Single Story Home - Originally a 4 Bedroom house, Wall removed and now has a very large bedroom - Yard with Gardener - Two Car Garage -

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9497 Questa Pointe
9497 Questa Pointe, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1176 sqft
Beautiful contemporary town home with dramatic high ceilings in living and dining room, open layout, and a wonderful exterior space. Complete remodel with hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful finishes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:25am
1 Unit Available
10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59
10280 Maya Linda Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/1.5BA Renovated Condo w/ W/D, Balconies & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/1.5BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 900 SF of living space over two levels.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A
8405 Summerdale Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1542 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2-Story Townhome in Heart of Mira Mesa - Rarely available 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9408 Questa Pointe
9408 Questa Pointe, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2322 sqft
Westview's premium development, former Tampico model on elevated lot backing landscaped open space. Interior features hardwood floors, crown molding, granite counters, open flow layout for premium enjoyment.
Mira Mesa
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Located 30 minutes north of downtown San Diego, Mira Mesa is a diverse community with numerous options for dining, nightlife, shopping, and recreation. You could make the daily commute to the city, but with so much going on right at home, you’ll be happy to live, work, and play in Mira Mesa.

Transportation

  • I-15
  • Mira Mesa Blvd.
  • SR 56
  • I-805

Demographic

  • Sorrento Valley tech employees
  • Young families
  • College students (UCSD)

Contains:

  • San Diego Miramar College
  • Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve

Close to:

  • Black Mountain Open Space Park
  • University of California, San Diego
  • Sorrento Valley

Mira Mesa in three words: diverse, active, convenient

Living in Mira Mesa

Just because you prefer suburban living to tight urban quarters doesn’t mean you’re destined to a life of big-box boredom. Mira Mesa in northeastern San Diego is the perfect place to rent if you want a little more room to breathe without sacrificing nightlife and local flavor. Mira Mesa offers suburban convenience and community charm, plus easy access to several freeways, Sorrento Valley employers, and UCSD. It’s a diverse community, and you’ll meet a unique mix of students, families, and young professionals renting Mira Mesa apartments. So if you’re tired of hectic city life or have graduated from cramped campus housing, come find a Mira Mesa apartment that suits your lifestyle.

Renting in Mira Mesa, San Diego

Mira Mesa apartments and rent houses are spacious and comfortable. Unlike their downtown counterparts, many of the newer Mira Mesa apartment complexes start their offerings with 2-bedroom floorplans. You may find an occasional studio available for rent, but Mira Mesa apartments are generally larger and located in less densely populated areas. As a result, you’re more likely to find suburban amenities like garages and included washer/dryers. Mira Mesa is also a popular choice for homeowners, so keep an eye out for single-family houses that become available to rent. For commuters, I-15 runs along the eastern edge of Mira Mesa, so explore the neighborhoods and complexes that are just off the freeway for easy access. If you work for one of the major Sorrento Valley employers, you can reduce your commute significantly by renting on the western side of Mira Mesa. Renting here offers a convenient (though congested) way to travel west to I-805 or east to I-15.

If you’re looking for all the convenience of suburban living but with just as much activity as urban life, Mira Mesa is the perfect place to rent. For the same price as a downtown studio, you can rent a 1- or 2-bedroom apartment in Mira Mesa. For families, it’s a great place to rent a private home while only being minutes away from shopping and entertainment for the kids. Stop wasting time searching for parking in San Diego’s busiest districts and go explore all that Mira Mesa has to offer. Once you’re settled in your spacious Mira Mesa apartment, you’ll enjoy relaxed evenings and active weekends with your new neighbors.

Things to do in Mira Mesa

After your daily commute, however, you may find that there’s little reason to leave Mira Mesa. The Mira Mesa dining and nightlife scenes are livelier than the average suburb. While Mira Mesa may not have the clubs and lounges found in downtown San Diego, it just might be a beer nerd’s paradise. Mira Mesa is home to long-time San Diego brewery favorites Ballast Point, Green Flash, and AleSmith, plus newcomers Intergalactic, Reckless, and 2Kids Brewing. The Mira Mesa craft beer scene is a little more laid back than Pacific Beach and Gaslamp bars, but the local taprooms are a great place to meet new neighbors. For weekend fun, you could always drive to the beach, but many Mira Mesa renters take advantage of the natural beauty in their own neighborhood at Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve. The preserve features several hiking and biking trails, a waterfall, sycamore groves, and abundant wildlife. You’ll quickly forget that you’re just a mile from home when you’re out exploring the scenic trails.

