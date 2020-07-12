247 Apartments for rent in Mira Mesa, San Diego, CA

Mira Mesa apartments and rent houses are spacious and comfortable. Unlike their downtown counterparts, many of the newer Mira Mesa apartment complexes start their offerings with 2-bedroom floorplans. You may find an occasional studio available for rent, but Mira Mesa apartments are generally larger and located in less densely populated areas. As a result, you’re more likely to find suburban amenities like garages and included washer/dryers. Mira Mesa is also a popular choice for homeowners, so keep an eye out for single-family houses that become available to rent. For commuters, I-15 runs along the eastern edge of Mira Mesa, so explore the neighborhoods and complexes that are just off the freeway for easy access. If you work for one of the major Sorrento Valley employers, you can reduce your commute significantly by renting on the western side of Mira Mesa. Renting here offers a convenient (though congested) way to travel west to I-805 or east to I-15.

If you’re looking for all the convenience of suburban living but with just as much activity as urban life, Mira Mesa is the perfect place to rent. For the same price as a downtown studio, you can rent a 1- or 2-bedroom apartment in Mira Mesa. For families, it’s a great place to rent a private home while only being minutes away from shopping and entertainment for the kids. Stop wasting time searching for parking in San Diego’s busiest districts and go explore all that Mira Mesa has to offer. Once you’re settled in your spacious Mira Mesa apartment, you’ll enjoy relaxed evenings and active weekends with your new neighbors.