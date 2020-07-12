247 Apartments for rent in Mira Mesa, San Diego, CA
Located 30 minutes north of downtown San Diego, Mira Mesa is a diverse community with numerous options for dining, nightlife, shopping, and recreation. You could make the daily commute to the city, but with so much going on right at home, you’ll be happy to live, work, and play in Mira Mesa.
Transportation
- I-15
- Mira Mesa Blvd.
- SR 56
- I-805
Demographic
- Sorrento Valley tech employees
- Young families
- College students (UCSD)
Contains:
- San Diego Miramar College
- Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve
Close to:
- Black Mountain Open Space Park
- University of California, San Diego
- Sorrento Valley
Mira Mesa in three words: diverse, active, convenient
Just because you prefer suburban living to tight urban quarters doesn’t mean you’re destined to a life of big-box boredom. Mira Mesa in northeastern San Diego is the perfect place to rent if you want a little more room to breathe without sacrificing nightlife and local flavor. Mira Mesa offers suburban convenience and community charm, plus easy access to several freeways, Sorrento Valley employers, and UCSD. It’s a diverse community, and you’ll meet a unique mix of students, families, and young professionals renting Mira Mesa apartments. So if you’re tired of hectic city life or have graduated from cramped campus housing, come find a Mira Mesa apartment that suits your lifestyle.
Mira Mesa apartments and rent houses are spacious and comfortable. Unlike their downtown counterparts, many of the newer Mira Mesa apartment complexes start their offerings with 2-bedroom floorplans. You may find an occasional studio available for rent, but Mira Mesa apartments are generally larger and located in less densely populated areas. As a result, you’re more likely to find suburban amenities like garages and included washer/dryers. Mira Mesa is also a popular choice for homeowners, so keep an eye out for single-family houses that become available to rent. For commuters, I-15 runs along the eastern edge of Mira Mesa, so explore the neighborhoods and complexes that are just off the freeway for easy access. If you work for one of the major Sorrento Valley employers, you can reduce your commute significantly by renting on the western side of Mira Mesa. Renting here offers a convenient (though congested) way to travel west to I-805 or east to I-15.
If you’re looking for all the convenience of suburban living but with just as much activity as urban life, Mira Mesa is the perfect place to rent. For the same price as a downtown studio, you can rent a 1- or 2-bedroom apartment in Mira Mesa. For families, it’s a great place to rent a private home while only being minutes away from shopping and entertainment for the kids. Stop wasting time searching for parking in San Diego’s busiest districts and go explore all that Mira Mesa has to offer. Once you’re settled in your spacious Mira Mesa apartment, you’ll enjoy relaxed evenings and active weekends with your new neighbors.
After your daily commute, however, you may find that there’s little reason to leave Mira Mesa. The Mira Mesa dining and nightlife scenes are livelier than the average suburb. While Mira Mesa may not have the clubs and lounges found in downtown San Diego, it just might be a beer nerd’s paradise. Mira Mesa is home to long-time San Diego brewery favorites Ballast Point, Green Flash, and AleSmith, plus newcomers Intergalactic, Reckless, and 2Kids Brewing. The Mira Mesa craft beer scene is a little more laid back than Pacific Beach and Gaslamp bars, but the local taprooms are a great place to meet new neighbors. For weekend fun, you could always drive to the beach, but many Mira Mesa renters take advantage of the natural beauty in their own neighborhood at Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve. The preserve features several hiking and biking trails, a waterfall, sycamore groves, and abundant wildlife. You’ll quickly forget that you’re just a mile from home when you’re out exploring the scenic trails.