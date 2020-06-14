Apartment List
/
CA
/
san diego
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

301 Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Diego renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
$
East Village
10 Units Available
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Allied Gardens
18 Units Available
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
East Village
285 Units Available
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1710 sqft
Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Grantville
28 Units Available
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,740
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1166 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Mission Valley East
31 Units Available
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1184 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
East Village
44 Units Available
Alexan ALX
300 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,906
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,264
1393 sqft
Modern homes with bay windows, tiled bathrooms, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a rooftop swimming pool, a game room and a beer garden. Minutes away from Gaslamp District.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Little Italy
17 Units Available
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,277
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,551
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,537
1066 sqft
Luxury units include granite counters, garbage disposal and laundry. Community features pool, yoga, clubhouse and car charging. Great location for commuters, minutes from I-5 and North Harbor Drive.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mission Valley
9 Units Available
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd., San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1094 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, off I-805 and I-8. Units feature 1- or 2-bedroom floor plans with flexible lease options. Community includes pools, cabanas, spas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
North City
10 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lake Murray
17 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,312
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
East Village
70 Units Available
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,709
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,174
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
East Village
39 Units Available
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,729
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,909
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
University City
32 Units Available
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
944 sqft
Apartments with high-end amenities such as dark cherry kitchen cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and wood plank vinyl flooring. Located just 12 miles from downtown San Diego and close to Interstate 5.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Carmel Valley
19 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,473
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
East Village
32 Units Available
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,329
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
University City
40 Units Available
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,376
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,159
1402 sqft
Unit amenities include air conditioning, bathtub, dishwasher and fireplace. Community features racquetball court, sauna and elevator. Convenient location, close to Nobel Athletic Fields and Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Egger Highlands
6 Units Available
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
790 sqft
Luxury gated community has two pool areas, laundry facilities and cable pre-wiring. Apartments include patio or balcony, microwave, and dishwasher. Located close to beaches, entertainment and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Loma Portal
13 Units Available
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
889 sqft
This hilltop community provides ocean views and is minutes from Midway Towne Center and Sports Arena Square. Community features include hot tub, pool, and gym. Furnished apartments available. Stainless steel appliances and 24-hr laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Kearny Mesa
45 Units Available
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,920
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1122 sqft
New upscale units in Kearny Mesa neighborhood, with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Property offers swimming pool and spa, fitness center, yoga studio, clubhouse, game room, and caterer's kitchen.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Talmadge
3 Units Available
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1105 sqft
Mission Pacific is in the vibrant and hip Kensington/Talmadge district and offers beautiful, bright floor plans for ideal San Diego living. Enjoy being just a few minutes from San Diego State University, Mission Valley, and the Gaslamp district.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:29pm
Rancho Bernardo
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
La Jolla
5 Units Available
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,410
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,196
1207 sqft
Two blocks from the Pacific Ocean and next to La Jolla Community Park. Luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and ocean views from private balconies. Pet-friendly residence has car-charging station, clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Mission Valley
26 Units Available
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1324 sqft
Centrally located apartment community close to freeways, shopping centers and movie theaters. All-electric gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars and private patio/balcony. Community features media room, pool, hot tub and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Serra Mesa
18 Units Available
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1113 sqft
Located across from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, near freeways, schools, and parks. Sleek, modern, 1-2 bedroom apartments with high-end finishes plus stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, golf simulator, and gym.
City Guide for San Diego, CA

Whhhoooooooooossshhhh…. Hear that? It’s the cool, mountain breeze rushing toward the sea, ruffling the truffula—er, palm—trees here in sunny San Diego.

OK, wake up. You’re not living the dream just yet. In fact, you likely have some serious footwork to do in order to make it come true. That’s why you’re here. (Right? Right.) Let’s be honest: Craigslist doesn’t service half the info you need to make an informed decision. Well, that’s why we’ve crafted the guide you see before you. As Mr. T might say (in soulful exclamation…), “You betta brief yo self, fool!”

Having trouble with Craigslist San Diego? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in San Diego, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Diego renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Diego 3 BedroomsSan Diego Accessible ApartmentsSan Diego Apartments under $1,200San Diego Apartments under $1,400San Diego Apartments under $1500
San Diego Apartments with BalconySan Diego Apartments with GarageSan Diego Apartments with GymSan Diego Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Diego Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Apartments with Pool
San Diego Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Diego Cheap PlacesSan Diego Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Diego Furnished ApartmentsSan Diego Luxury PlacesSan Diego Pet Friendly PlacesSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University