404 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA
1 of 38
1 of 44
1 of 9
1 of 30
1 of 27
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 21
1 of 51
1 of 16
1 of 38
1 of 30
1 of 68
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 31
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 37
1 of 44
1 of 47
1 of 32
Whhhoooooooooossshhhh…. Hear that? It’s the cool, mountain breeze rushing toward the sea, ruffling the truffula—er, palm—trees here in sunny San Diego.
OK, wake up. You’re not living the dream just yet. In fact, you likely have some serious footwork to do in order to make it come true. That’s why you’re here. (Right? Right.) Let’s be honest: Craigslist doesn’t service half the info you need to make an informed decision. Well, that’s why we’ve crafted the guide you see before you. As Mr. T might say (in soulful exclamation…), “You betta brief yo self, fool!”
Having trouble with Craigslist San Diego? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in San Diego that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.