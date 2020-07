Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony cats allowed parking bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill internet access cats allowed on-site laundry

Located in a welcoming atmosphere, Village Square is a community of beautiful apartment homes. Our ideal location places you within minutes of shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Village Square also provides easy access to major freeways, for all your commuting needs. Whatever your pleasure, Village Square is conveniently close. Living in La Jolla does not get any better than this. Our spacious floor plans offer a variety of comforts and conveniences designed and created just for you.