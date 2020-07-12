/
/
/
city heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM
488 Apartments for rent in City Heights, San Diego, CA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
8 Units Available
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4310 54TH ST. #202
4310 54th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With 2 Master Suites - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 master suites For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3861 Cherokee Ave.
3861 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
733 sqft
San Diego Normal Heights Detached 2 Bed w/ Bonus Room- Available Now! One small pet under 25 lbs only considered - * All properties shown by Virtual Tour* * 2 beds with a bonus third bed , office , den or ? * Quiet Neighborhood Close to Freeway,
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4346 52nd St #7
4346 52nd Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
4244 Wilson Avenue
4244 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1469 sqft
Classic home close to shopping, transportation, and entertainment. Kitchen has dishwasher, granite counter tops and nice cherry pear cabinetry throughout. The kitchen also has a very big window over the kitchen sink making it bright and airy.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4033 Wilson Ave.
4033 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
806 sqft
This two bedroom, 1 bathroom unit was updated with in the last 5 years with new cabinets, counter tops, appliances and more. Includes one tandem parking spot. Building is gated for security. Pets okay upon approval and $50/pet rent.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4229 48th St
4229 48th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1BR/1BA - Property Id: 152161 Beautifully Renovated Apartment 1Bed/1Bath. This apartment has completely new : *Granite Counter tops *Crown Molding *Tile Flooring *Gated *Laundry Room On-Site Rent $1395 depending on credit rating No application Fee.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3714 37th St
3714 37th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - 3714 37th St - 2 Bedroom 1Bath. One Assigned Parking Space. Water and Trash Included. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counter tops, stainless sink and new faucet. Spacious living room and dining area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4013 Oakcrest Drive #8
4013 Oakcrest Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
862 sqft
4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 - OAKC13 Available 08/01/20 Condominium for Rent - This condominium with great open floor plan has 12 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. one car parking space and garage and off street parking .
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4086 Thorn St
4086 Thorn Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
831 sqft
4086 Thorn St Available 08/15/20 Affordable & Charming 3 bedroom/ 1 bath Home in City Heights - As you enter the home notice the beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and how the custom paint compliments the floors.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3814 35th Street
3814 35th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom one bath condo in quiet North Park complex features a brick entry way, brick fireplace, built-in microwave, electric stove/oven, and refrigerator.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4151 34th Street #6
4151 34th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
692 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo in North Park! - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo in North Park! Upper unit with a balcony, newer flooring & appliances, 1 car garage, A/C, Washer & Dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3777 36th St Unit 3
3777 36th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
748 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/1BA Upgraded Condo w/ Parking & Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/1BA condo available for lease in the Cherokee Point neighborhood of North Park featuring 748 SF of living space over one level.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3616 Orange Avenue
3616 Orange Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
680 sqft
2 BR/ 1 BA 680 SQFT Normal Heights Home *** 500.00 off first month rent *** - Beautiful house in San Diego. The home features an open floor plan and upgrades throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1839 39th Street
1839 39th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
1839 39th Street Available 07/25/20 South Park - House with Detached 2 Car Garage - Yard - - 3 bedroom - 1 Bath - Remodeled Kitchen & Bath - Full Size Washer & Dryer - Wood Floors - Dual Pane Windows - Yard with Gardener Included - Detached Garage -
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3696 Bellingham Ave
3696 Bellingham Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
596 sqft
Showings to begin on 7/8. Email Ashlee@MiddletonGroupSD.com for showing dates, times, and any questions you may have regarding the property.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4352 49th Street - 3
4352 49th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lower floor unit- Large updated kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinet space, ceiling fans, plank flooring throughout. Living room with sliders leading out to the patio. Large master bedroom with dual closets.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3814 Cherokee Ave
3814 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
880 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath, spacious living space, 2 parking- garage and designated driveway parking. Step inside and you will find ceramic tile flooring thru out, neutral paint, fireplace, an open floor plan, and comfortably sized bedrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4171 43rd St
4171 43rd Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
800 sqft
Cute+Cozy Cottage. Furnished. Laundry.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3122 42nd St. #B
3122 42nd Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Spacious Upstairs Remodeled Unit - Includes private yard Spacious private upstairs 2 reserved parking No Neighbors on either side New gas stove New refrigerator Gas wall furnace Laminate wood flooring New carpet Lots of
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4210 52nd Street Unit 203
4210 52nd Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
843 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4234 Sycamore Drive
4234 Sycamore Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
1920 sqft
Centrally located, spacious 5 bedrooms, 3 bathroom house with a detached self-contained Granny Flat centrally located close to downtown. Completely Furnished.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3690 Cherokee Ave
3690 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1000 sqft
3690 Cherokee Ave Available 08/07/20 Charming 2-bedroom unit in great North Park location! - Don't miss out on this super adorable and well maintained 2-bedroom unit! Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3780 Swift Ave Unit 5
3780 Swift Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
501 sqft
Upgraded 1B/1BA Condo w/ Patio and Gated Complex! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful upgraded 1B/1BA condo available for lease in North Park featuring approximately 501 SF of living space over one level. Gated community! Open living room, dining & kitchen.
