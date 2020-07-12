266 Apartments for rent in Carmel Valley, San Diego, CA
Carmel Valley is an upscale suburban community that offers residents privacy and personal space. Although its shops and houses are tucked away between sprawling canyons, it’s still conveniently located near beaches, shopping, and highways for easy access. Carmel Valley is a popular choice for families and professionals who want more space than urban living provides.
Transportation
- I-5
- I-805
- SR 56
Demographic
- Married couples and families
- Downtown commuters and Sorrento Valley tech employees
Contains:
- Overlook Park
- Del Mar Highlands Town Center
- Ocean Air Recreation Center
- Carmel Valley Recreation Center
Close to:
- Torrey Pines Golf Course
- Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve
- UCSD
- La Jolla
- Sorrento Valley
- Solana Beach
Carmel Valley in three words: luxury, privacy, convenient
Carmel Valley is one of San Diego’s most luxurious suburbs. Although it’s conveniently located near the I-5/805 split, you’ll feel miles away from hectic urban living in this sprawling and spacious community. Renting in Carmel Valley affords just enough access to the city and beaches while still being a private place to live. Carmel Valley is a top place to rent for established professionals, married couples, and families with children. It’s a family-friendly community with not only a wide variety of public and private schools but also plenty of fun places to take the kids. Come visit the luxuriously appointed apartments in Carmel Valley, and you’ll see just how great this private, beautiful hillside community is for renters.
Carmel Valley renters can choose between large houses or luxury apartment complexes. These stylish and spacious complexes don’t resemble the cramped high-rises downtown. You’ll have plenty of room in 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with first-rate amenities like private garages, walk-in closets, and occasional extras like wine fridges and steam rooms. It’s hard to rent in Carmel Valley for less than $2,000/month, but there are occasional condos available if you do your research. When you’re looking for a Carmel Valley apartment, you’ll notice that there aren’t many major roads running through the neighborhood. Highway 56 is the big exception, but most of the smaller roads lead to peaceful residential subdivisions. If you’re looking to rent a spacious home, looking in these smaller neighborhoods is your best bet. Although San Diego is growing rapidly, the Carmel Valley community is content to remain quiet and private. Carmel Valley leaders recently rejected a city-proposed plan to build a large, mixed-use development that would have brought in more densely populated rental housing. If you rent in Carmel Valley, you don’t have to worry about a new high-rise being built and blocking your scenic views; community leaders are committed to maintaining a secluded atmosphere for Carmel Valley renters.
Carmel Valley offers its residents just enough activity, dining, and shopping to keep everyone entertained but without causing major traffic jams. Shopping centers are located conveniently across the area so you won’t have to travel far from home to meet your daily needs. The biggest shopping and dining destinations are at Del Mar Highlands Town Center, The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, and Piazza Carmel. If you’re looking to entertain your kids in the summer or on weekends, there are plenty of activities available at Carmel Valley’s two rec centers: Ocean Air Recreation Center and Carmel Valley Recreation Center. In addition to typical sports leagues and swim lessons, the pristine rec centers also offer art camps, gymnastics leagues, and golf lessons. You can even attend a yoga class or hit the gym while the kids are at their lessons. Of course, if you’re looking for a way to unwind, you may prefer to spend the day at nearby Torrey Pines Golf Course or even more lost in nature at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve or Los Peñasquitos Canyon. The whole family (dogs included!) may want to come along for a day at Solana Beach which is less than 10 miles away.
For families who have outgrown urban living, Carmel Valley is the perfect upscale suburb. Renting a home or luxury apartment in Carmel Valley is a great way to learn about all that the neighborhood has to offer. For commuters, you’re right on I-5 for a quick drive to and from work before coming home for a peaceful evening in this beautiful hillside paradise.