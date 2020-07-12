266 Apartments for rent in Carmel Valley, San Diego, CA

Carmel Valley offers its residents just enough activity, dining, and shopping to keep everyone entertained but without causing major traffic jams. Shopping centers are located conveniently across the area so you won’t have to travel far from home to meet your daily needs. The biggest shopping and dining destinations are at Del Mar Highlands Town Center, The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, and Piazza Carmel. If you’re looking to entertain your kids in the summer or on weekends, there are plenty of activities available at Carmel Valley’s two rec centers: Ocean Air Recreation Center and Carmel Valley Recreation Center. In addition to typical sports leagues and swim lessons, the pristine rec centers also offer art camps, gymnastics leagues, and golf lessons. You can even attend a yoga class or hit the gym while the kids are at their lessons. Of course, if you’re looking for a way to unwind, you may prefer to spend the day at nearby Torrey Pines Golf Course or even more lost in nature at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve or Los Peñasquitos Canyon. The whole family (dogs included!) may want to come along for a day at Solana Beach which is less than 10 miles away.

For families who have outgrown urban living, Carmel Valley is the perfect upscale suburb. Renting a home or luxury apartment in Carmel Valley is a great way to learn about all that the neighborhood has to offer. For commuters, you’re right on I-5 for a quick drive to and from work before coming home for a peaceful evening in this beautiful hillside paradise.