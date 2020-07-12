AL
/
CA
/
san diego
/
carmel valley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:45 PM

266 Apartments for rent in Carmel Valley, San Diego, CA

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,405
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,834
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
7 Units Available
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,283
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
10 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,058
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,583
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,327
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1475 sqft
Townhome-style residences in the Torrey Hills neighborhood close to great schools, shops, and restaurants. Apartments have city and coastal views, in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, and hardwood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5090 Caminito Exquisito
5090 Caminito Exquisito, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
3057 sqft
5090 Caminito Exquisito Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON - 4Br Carmel Valley House For Rent - WELCOME HOME! More photos to come soon. Move in ready for September, 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201
12370 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1131 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 bath condo - Enjoy Luxury Living at "The Heights Carmel Valley". Beautiful Condo in Gated Community.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3144 Lower Ridge Rd
3144 Lower Ridge Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,395
3071 sqft
3144 Lower Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 - Schedule your showing today @ 619-223-RENT (7368) to view this beautiful large 4 bd 3.5 ba home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar
10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,190
2309 sqft
Beautiful single family house located on top of the hill of Torrey Hills community/neighborhood. Beautiful Panoramic view of ocean and city.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12549 Maestro Ct.
12549 Maestro Place, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1646 sqft
12549 Maestro Ct. Available 07/16/20 Amazing Carmel Valley home in wonderful location! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with two car garage in Carmel Valley.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13354 Benchley
13354 Benchley Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2103 sqft
Charming Carmel Valley House in great location close to the beach and shopping! - This bright and spacious, Carmel Valley home is now available for a long-term rental.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
12634 Carmel Country Road
12634 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1191 sqft
Corner unit 2Bdm 2.5Ba two story townhome in the Elysian Community. Light and bright, you cant help but enjoy the tastefully designed 32 travertine tile throughout the downstairs. Built in entertainment area and gas fireplace.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12988 Caminito Bautizo
12988 Caminito Bautizo, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1817 sqft
Available 07/13/20 Stunning, Elegant and Exclusive Private House in Gated Canyon Ridge Community.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3754 Mykonos Ln
3754 Mykonos Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1202 sqft
Beautiful townhome at Andalucia!! One of Carmel Valley’s most sought after townhome communities. Ideal Location: Upgraded unit with new custom paint, hardwood floor and full size Washer/Dryer, Dual Master Suites..

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3820 Elijah Ct. #213
3820 Elijah Court, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 off First Months Rent! Cozy Clean Condo in Carmel Pointe! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE! Welcome to this lovely upgraded condo in the Carmel Pointe community of Carmel Valley.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5252 Pearlman Way
5252 Pearlman Way, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
2445 sqft
Lovely Single-Family Home in Carmel Valley - Lovely single-family home with four bedrooms, two and half baths in Carmel Valley (San Diego).

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3887 Pell Place #110
3887 Pell Place, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1026 sqft
3887 Pell Place #110 Available 07/20/20 AMAZING location! Carmel Valley 2-bed 2-bath, ground-floor condo in Pell Place! - Can't beat this location! Located in the desirable Pell Place complex in Carmel Valley, this unit is within easy walking or

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3857 Pell Place #406
3857 Pell Place, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1036 sqft
Del Mar (Carmel Valley) Furnished Rental - Near Beaches, UCSD, Torrey Pines Golf - Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 4/15/20-12/31/20. FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13348 Camelia Way
13348 Camelia Way, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2220 sqft
13348 Camelia Way Available 08/01/20 Stunning, modern home with gorgeous upgrades! - Stunning, modern home with gorgeous upgrades! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is spacious and gorgeous.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6579 Guava Way
6579 Guava Way, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2007 sqft
6579 Guava Way Available 08/18/20 Updated 3 Bedroom Home! - Beautiful Costa Del Sol detached home. Lots of light in every room! Highly upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite, and new vinyl plank upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12376 Carmel Country Road #202
12376 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1010 sqft
GORGEOUS 2BR/2BA CONDO IN THE HEART OF DEL MAR!!! PRIME LOCATION! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! The 2BR, 2BA Condo in Prime Del Mar Location. Beautiful features. Granite Counter tops.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45
12614 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1075 sqft
Near top rated schools in the highly desirable Elysian Community in Carmel Valley - Unfurnished - Sign Lease by July 15th and Receive $100.00 Off First Month Rent. 2 Bedroom 2.
Carmel Valley
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Carmel Valley is an upscale suburban community that offers residents privacy and personal space. Although its shops and houses are tucked away between sprawling canyons, it’s still conveniently located near beaches, shopping, and highways for easy access. Carmel Valley is a popular choice for families and professionals who want more space than urban living provides.

Transportation

  • I-5
  • I-805
  • SR 56

Demographic

  • Married couples and families
  • Downtown commuters and Sorrento Valley tech employees

Contains:

  • Overlook Park
  • Del Mar Highlands Town Center
  • Ocean Air Recreation Center
  • Carmel Valley Recreation Center

Close to:

  • Torrey Pines Golf Course
  • Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve
  • UCSD
  • La Jolla
  • Sorrento Valley
  • Solana Beach

Carmel Valley in three words: luxury, privacy, convenient

Living in Carmel Valley

Carmel Valley is one of San Diego’s most luxurious suburbs. Although it’s conveniently located near the I-5/805 split, you’ll feel miles away from hectic urban living in this sprawling and spacious community. Renting in Carmel Valley affords just enough access to the city and beaches while still being a private place to live. Carmel Valley is a top place to rent for established professionals, married couples, and families with children. It’s a family-friendly community with not only a wide variety of public and private schools but also plenty of fun places to take the kids. Come visit the luxuriously appointed apartments in Carmel Valley, and you’ll see just how great this private, beautiful hillside community is for renters.

Renting in Carmel Valley

Carmel Valley renters can choose between large houses or luxury apartment complexes. These stylish and spacious complexes don’t resemble the cramped high-rises downtown. You’ll have plenty of room in 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with first-rate amenities like private garages, walk-in closets, and occasional extras like wine fridges and steam rooms. It’s hard to rent in Carmel Valley for less than $2,000/month, but there are occasional condos available if you do your research. When you’re looking for a Carmel Valley apartment, you’ll notice that there aren’t many major roads running through the neighborhood. Highway 56 is the big exception, but most of the smaller roads lead to peaceful residential subdivisions. If you’re looking to rent a spacious home, looking in these smaller neighborhoods is your best bet. Although San Diego is growing rapidly, the Carmel Valley community is content to remain quiet and private. Carmel Valley leaders recently rejected a city-proposed plan to build a large, mixed-use development that would have brought in more densely populated rental housing. If you rent in Carmel Valley, you don’t have to worry about a new high-rise being built and blocking your scenic views; community leaders are committed to maintaining a secluded atmosphere for Carmel Valley renters.

Things to do in Carmel Valley

Carmel Valley offers its residents just enough activity, dining, and shopping to keep everyone entertained but without causing major traffic jams. Shopping centers are located conveniently across the area so you won’t have to travel far from home to meet your daily needs. The biggest shopping and dining destinations are at Del Mar Highlands Town Center, The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, and Piazza Carmel. If you’re looking to entertain your kids in the summer or on weekends, there are plenty of activities available at Carmel Valley’s two rec centers: Ocean Air Recreation Center and Carmel Valley Recreation Center. In addition to typical sports leagues and swim lessons, the pristine rec centers also offer art camps, gymnastics leagues, and golf lessons. You can even attend a yoga class or hit the gym while the kids are at their lessons. Of course, if you’re looking for a way to unwind, you may prefer to spend the day at nearby Torrey Pines Golf Course or even more lost in nature at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve or Los Peñasquitos Canyon. The whole family (dogs included!) may want to come along for a day at Solana Beach which is less than 10 miles away.

For families who have outgrown urban living, Carmel Valley is the perfect upscale suburb. Renting a home or luxury apartment in Carmel Valley is a great way to learn about all that the neighborhood has to offer. For commuters, you’re right on I-5 for a quick drive to and from work before coming home for a peaceful evening in this beautiful hillside paradise.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CALemon Grove, CACoronado, CASpring Valley, CARamona, CANational City, CABostonia, CALa Presa, CAWinter Gardens, CABonita, CARancho San Diego, CAImperial Beach, CAFallbrook, CAAlpine, CAFrench Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityPacific BeachLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho BernardoMission ValleyClairemont Mesa East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca CollegeSaddleback CollegeSan Diego City CollegePalomar College