university city
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
282 Apartments for rent in University City, San Diego, CA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
938 sqft
Beautiful setting just off I-5. Updated interiors with luxury amenities including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets. On-site yoga, pools, gym, grill area and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
4 Units Available
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1025 sqft
Elan Terraza La Jolla apartment homes residing just blocks to University Towne Center in San Diego offers 60 spacious pet-friendly apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
58 Units Available
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
944 sqft
Apartments with high-end amenities such as dark cherry kitchen cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and wood plank vinyl flooring. Located just 12 miles from downtown San Diego and close to Interstate 5.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
987 sqft
Shopping and dining are just minutes away thanks to the Costa Verde Center. The community offers a clubhouse, hot tub, pool and gym. Inside the apartments, residents have stainless steel appliances and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
28 Units Available
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,731
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1040 sqft
Incredible location in "San Diego's second downtown," walking distance to shops and UCSD with direct access to I-5. Landscaped grounds with gated parking, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,286
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,201
1402 sqft
Unit amenities include air conditioning, bathtub, dishwasher and fireplace. Community features racquetball court, sauna and elevator. Convenient location, close to Nobel Athletic Fields and Recreation Center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1710 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,540
2066 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering LUX UTC, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
Verified
1 of 88
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,975
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
1102 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Luxury, sophisticated living at its finest. You'll feel like you're living at a resort with amenities such as a sauna, racquetball court, pool, gym and more. Interiors with in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated November 30 at 07:37pm
4 Units Available
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
825 sqft
Minutes from I-805 and I-5. Full kitchens with appliance package. Pet-friendly for pets under 25 pounds. Resort-like pool and sundeck area. Large patios, plank flooring and other upgrades throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4070 Rosenda Ct
4070 Rosenda Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
Nice condo near University of San Diego - Property Id: 317350 Beautiful condo located in a quite area close to university of San Diego not far from La Jolla. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9596 Easter Way
9596 Easter Way, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1113 sqft
3 Bed-1.5 Bath Two Story end-unit Townhouse at the Genesee Vista Complex - Two Story Condo centrally located close to UTC between the 5 and 805 Freeways. This townhouse has vinyl wood-like flooring downstairs and carpet flooring upstairs.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7120 Shoreline Drive #2210
7120 Shoreline Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
848 sqft
7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Two-Bed / Two-Bath Condo in University Town Center -VACANT FOR VIEWING 7/1! - VACANT FOR VIEWING 7/1, AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN 7/15! Spacious two-bed / two-bath dual master style condo, located
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4473 Via Pasear
4473 Via Pasear, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
Lovely 2 BR / 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7415 Charmant Drive #2514
7415 Charmant Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1037 sqft
7415 Charmant Drive #2514 Available 09/01/20 Fully furnished 1 bedroom condo and office - Short Term Rental! - We are pleased to offer this beautifully furnished condo in the University Town Center area of San Diego, minutes from UCSD, three medical
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4409 Via Precipicio
4409 Via Precipicio, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
4409 Via Precipicio Available 07/15/20 Spacious Townhome For Lease - Spacious corner unit for lease. 3 bedrooms + den, 2.5 bathrooms, estimated square feet 1764. 2 car garage attached. Patio. Refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dyer included.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6182 Agee St. #198
6182 Agee Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
692 sqft
6182 Agee St.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8324-2k Regents Road
8324 Regents Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
8324-2k Regents Road Available 07/15/20 University City, 8324 Regents Road #2k - Great location! - Great UTC location just minutes to UTC Mall, Restaurants, 5/805 and UCSD! Controlled access building, lots of closet space, one bedroom is extremely
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7938 Camino Tranquilo
7938 Camino Tranquilo, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
893 sqft
7938 Camino Tranquilo Available 08/05/20 UTC 2 Bedroom Condo Available With a Move In Special! - 2 bed/ 2 bath 893 sq. ft. condo available. Laminate wood flooring throughout the unit with a spacious living area and fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4004 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit #202
4004 Crystal Dawn Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1100 sqft
4004 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit #202 Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in UTC/La Jolla area! - Beautiful 2 bedroom house in nice neighborhood, perferct for a family or College Students. Unit has wood floors, easy freeway access.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4011 Camino Lindo
4011 Camino Lindo, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1221 sqft
Beautiful Corporate Rental - Fully furnished; Newly remodeled house; canyon access and views. Easy access to UTC mall, restaurants, ammenities. Complex has 2 pools. Walking distance to UCSD bus.Available Immediately.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
9693 Caminito Del Vida
9693 Caminito Del Vida, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1113 sqft
Terrific town home, end unit with upgrades galore. Very open floor plan and spacious feel with beautiful wood grained flooring throughout the downstairs.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
7160 Shoreline Dr
7160 Shoreline Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
848 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://my.matterport.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7935 Camino Kiosco
7935 Camino Kiosco, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
882 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4163 Camino Islay
4163 Camino Islay, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1053 sqft
4163 Camino Islay Available 07/15/20 4163 Camino Islay - 3 br 1.5 bath located in University City , wood flooring, Garage, Enclosed patio - 4163 Camino Islay San Diego, CA 92122 3 Bedrooms, 1.
