Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly sauna cats allowed accessible elevator garage e-payments pool table

Located in the heart of downtown San Diego, Market Street Square is surrounded by the eclectic charm of a neighborhood full of history, outstanding shopping, fine dining and an enviable nightlife. Our lively community is within walking distance of Horton Plaza, the historic Gas Lamp district, San Diego Trolley line, the exciting new PetCo Park Baseball Stadium, and just a short distance from the San Diego Bay. Our light and spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes provide a comfortable retreat after a long day. Amenities such as a sparkling swimming pool, a dry heat sauna, 2 roof-top sundecks, a Jacuzzi spa and deluxe fitness center will provide first class living all the way. Market Street Square is the ideal place to call home.