250 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA

East Village
14 Units Available
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
698 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Mira Mesa
11 Units Available
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
761 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
Carmel Mountain
15 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
626 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
894 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Hillcrest
3 Units Available
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
1210 sqft
Located In the heart of the historic neighborhood of Mission Hills, near vibrant downtown San Diego, this extraordinary enclave of apartment homes and lofts offer convenience and style.
Allied Gardens
32 Units Available
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
787 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Pacific Beach
37 Units Available
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,968
693 sqft
Just off Crown Point/Pacific Beach. One- to two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, on-site laundry and walk-in closets. The community offers a brand-new fitness center and DIY space.
East Village
17 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
720 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Core-Columbia
25 Units Available
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Rancho Penasquitos
17 Units Available
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
663 sqft
Interstate 15 is nearby, but residents can typically find whatever they need along Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard. Residents enjoy garage parking, a hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. In-unit fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
University City
13 Units Available
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
620 sqft
Beautiful setting just off I-5. Updated interiors with luxury amenities including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets. On-site yoga, pools, gym, grill area and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Morena
8 Units Available
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,289
935 sqft
Just steps away from the SD Trolley and downtown. Luxury amenities featuring a 24-hour gym, refreshing pool and game room. Relax inside your spacious apartment with in-unit laundry, oversized closets and air conditioning.
Grantville
23 Units Available
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
953 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
Rancho Bernardo
17 Units Available
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,822
703 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at Camino Bernardo Beautiful and Spacious Floor Plans in the Award Winning Poway Unified School District The Villas at Camino Bernardo offers gracious apartment homes in a resort style community in a beautifully landscaped
East Village
284 Units Available
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
637 sqft
Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales
Grantville
28 Units Available
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,844
925 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
Little Italy
17 Units Available
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,551
860 sqft
Luxury units include granite counters, garbage disposal and laundry. Community features pool, yoga, clubhouse and car charging. Great location for commuters, minutes from I-5 and North Harbor Drive.
Ocean Crest
55 Units Available
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
723 sqft
Luxurious units include ice maker, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, concierge and pool. Convenient location for commuters just steps from Otay Mesa Freeway.
University City
56 Units Available
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
660 sqft
Incredible location in "San Diego's second downtown," walking distance to shops and UCSD with direct access to I-5. Landscaped grounds with gated parking, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
East Village
70 Units Available
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
913 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
East Village
39 Units Available
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,909
755 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
University City
32 Units Available
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
695 sqft
Apartments with high-end amenities such as dark cherry kitchen cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and wood plank vinyl flooring. Located just 12 miles from downtown San Diego and close to Interstate 5.
Loma Portal
12 Units Available
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
600 sqft
This hilltop community provides ocean views and is minutes from Midway Towne Center and Sports Arena Square. Community features include hot tub, pool, and gym. Furnished apartments available. Stainless steel appliances and 24-hr laundry.
Little Italy
26 Units Available
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
571 sqft
Stylish apartment building in San Diego's Harborview neighborhood, within walking distance of San Diego Bay. One-bedroom units with granite counters, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. One underground parking space included in lease. 24-hour gym.

June 2020 San Diego Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Diego rents declined slightly over the past month

San Diego rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Diego stand at $1,577 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,046 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Diego's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Diego, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Diego

    As rents have increased marginally in San Diego, similar cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Diego is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Diego's median two-bedroom rent of $2,046 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in San Diego.
    • While San Diego's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Diego than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Diego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

