68 Apartments For Rent Near UCSD

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
University City
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1710 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,540
2066 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering LUX UTC, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
24 Units Available
University City
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
938 sqft
Beautiful setting just off I-5. Updated interiors with luxury amenities including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets. On-site yoga, pools, gym, grill area and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
University City
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,286
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,536
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,201
1402 sqft
Unit amenities include air conditioning, bathtub, dishwasher and fireplace. Community features racquetball court, sauna and elevator. Convenient location, close to Nobel Athletic Fields and Recreation Center.
Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
$
Contact for Availability
University City
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,975
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
1102 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Luxury, sophisticated living at its finest. You'll feel like you're living at a resort with amenities such as a sauna, racquetball court, pool, gym and more. Interiors with in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
4 Units Available
University City
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1025 sqft
Elan Terraza La Jolla apartment homes residing just blocks to University Towne Center in San Diego offers 60 spacious pet-friendly apartment homes.
Last updated November 30 at 07:37 PM
4 Units Available
University City
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
825 sqft
Minutes from I-805 and I-5. Full kitchens with appliance package. Pet-friendly for pets under 25 pounds. Resort-like pool and sundeck area. Large patios, plank flooring and other upgrades throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
La Jolla
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,930
587 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments two miles from beaches. Walking distance to shopping, entertainment and UCSD. Complex features modern architecture and courtyard Wi-Fi. Easy commuting via I-5.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
57 Units Available
University City
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
944 sqft
Apartments with high-end amenities such as dark cherry kitchen cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and wood plank vinyl flooring. Located just 12 miles from downtown San Diego and close to Interstate 5.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
22 Units Available
University City
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
987 sqft
Shopping and dining are just minutes away thanks to the Costa Verde Center. The community offers a clubhouse, hot tub, pool and gym. Inside the apartments, residents have stainless steel appliances and a fireplace.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
29 Units Available
University City
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1040 sqft
Incredible location in "San Diego's second downtown," walking distance to shops and UCSD with direct access to I-5. Landscaped grounds with gated parking, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
8 Units Available
La Jolla
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
836 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
9263 Regents Rd Unit B110
9263 Regents Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
870 sqft
Prime 1B+Bonus Room/1BA Condo in La Jolla w/ Upgraded Kitchen, A/C & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE JULY 14! Prime 1B+bonus room/1BA condo in La Jolla for lease featuring 870 SF of living space over one level.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
7415 Charmant Drive #2514
7415 Charmant Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
871 sqft
7415 Charmant Drive #2514 Available 09/01/20 Fully furnished 1 bedroom condo and office - Short Term Rental! - We are pleased to offer this beautifully furnished condo in the University Town Center area of San Diego, minutes from UCSD, three medical

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
3520 Lebon Drive Unit 5311
3520 Lebon Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
872 sqft
2 Bedroom Upgraded Condo Close to UCSD - Royce Realty & Property Management presents this upgraded condo conveniently located in the heart of UTC! Many upgrades including granite counter tops, cherry-wood cabinets, new carpeting, fresh paint, tiled

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
4473 Via Pasear
4473 Via Pasear, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
Lovely 2 BR / 2.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
7935 Camino Kiosco
7935 Camino Kiosco, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
882 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
La Jolla
8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E
8545 Villa La Jolla Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
691 sqft
Villa La Jolla Beautiful Condo- Beautiful Complex, Amazing Location, Parking and Laundry onsite - * All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, coming soon * Newly Renovated Unit * Premium Counter-Tops in Kitchen * Newer Appliances *

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
4050 Porte La Paz #47
4050 Porte La Paz, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
685 sqft
One Bedroom with a Bonus Loft in UTC area!! - 685 sq. ft. 1 bed/ 1 bath unit plus a bonus upstairs loft! Spacious unit with laminate wood flooring throughout.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
7887 Camino Tranquilo
7887 Camino Tranquilo, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
945 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!*** Spacious UTC 2 Bedroom Condo Available - ***$500 Off One Month's Rent!!!*** Freshly painted 945 sq. ft. 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom condo available in UTC area.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
7938 Camino Tranquilo
7938 Camino Tranquilo, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
893 sqft
7938 Camino Tranquilo Available 08/05/20 UTC 2 Bedroom Condo Available With a Move In Special! - 2 bed/ 2 bath 893 sq. ft. condo available. Laminate wood flooring throughout the unit with a spacious living area and fireplace.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
7175 Calabria Ct Unit A
7175 Calabria Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bed + optional/ 3 bath - Peaceful and Spacious Retreat in University City! - Light and bright, corner townhome located in the well-maintained Avanti community! Features include: high ceilings, wood and tile floors, plantation shutters, granite

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2
7969 Caminito Dia, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1163 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This 2-bedroom and 1.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
3525 Lebon Drive Unit B
3525 Lebon Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1208 sqft
Charming 2br Furnished Rental in the Heart of UTC - FURNISHED RENTAL! ***Text 858-480-5570 or email to schedule a showing! Available Now! 3 month minimum rental.

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
5117 Renaissance Ave
5117 Renaissance Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1967 sqft
This is life of luxury - private gated community in highly sought Renaissance La Jolla. Two huge master suites, each with their own bath, plus guest bath on main level.

