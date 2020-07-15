Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
68 Apartments For Rent Near UCSD
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
University City
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1710 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,540
2066 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering LUX UTC, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
24 Units Available
University City
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
938 sqft
Beautiful setting just off I-5. Updated interiors with luxury amenities including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets. On-site yoga, pools, gym, grill area and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
University City
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,286
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,536
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,201
1402 sqft
Unit amenities include air conditioning, bathtub, dishwasher and fireplace. Community features racquetball court, sauna and elevator. Convenient location, close to Nobel Athletic Fields and Recreation Center.
Verified
1 of 88
Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
$
Contact for Availability
University City
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,975
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
1102 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Luxury, sophisticated living at its finest. You'll feel like you're living at a resort with amenities such as a sauna, racquetball court, pool, gym and more. Interiors with in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
4 Units Available
University City
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1025 sqft
Elan Terraza La Jolla apartment homes residing just blocks to University Towne Center in San Diego offers 60 spacious pet-friendly apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated November 30 at 07:37 PM
4 Units Available
University City
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
825 sqft
Minutes from I-805 and I-5. Full kitchens with appliance package. Pet-friendly for pets under 25 pounds. Resort-like pool and sundeck area. Large patios, plank flooring and other upgrades throughout.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
La Jolla
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,930
587 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments two miles from beaches. Walking distance to shopping, entertainment and UCSD. Complex features modern architecture and courtyard Wi-Fi. Easy commuting via I-5.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
57 Units Available
University City
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
944 sqft
Apartments with high-end amenities such as dark cherry kitchen cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and wood plank vinyl flooring. Located just 12 miles from downtown San Diego and close to Interstate 5.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
22 Units Available
University City
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
987 sqft
Shopping and dining are just minutes away thanks to the Costa Verde Center. The community offers a clubhouse, hot tub, pool and gym. Inside the apartments, residents have stainless steel appliances and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
29 Units Available
University City
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1040 sqft
Incredible location in "San Diego's second downtown," walking distance to shops and UCSD with direct access to I-5. Landscaped grounds with gated parking, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
8 Units Available
La Jolla
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
836 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
9263 Regents Rd Unit B110
9263 Regents Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
870 sqft
Prime 1B+Bonus Room/1BA Condo in La Jolla w/ Upgraded Kitchen, A/C & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE JULY 14! Prime 1B+bonus room/1BA condo in La Jolla for lease featuring 870 SF of living space over one level.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
7415 Charmant Drive #2514
7415 Charmant Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
871 sqft
7415 Charmant Drive #2514 Available 09/01/20 Fully furnished 1 bedroom condo and office - Short Term Rental! - We are pleased to offer this beautifully furnished condo in the University Town Center area of San Diego, minutes from UCSD, three medical
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
3520 Lebon Drive Unit 5311
3520 Lebon Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
872 sqft
2 Bedroom Upgraded Condo Close to UCSD - Royce Realty & Property Management presents this upgraded condo conveniently located in the heart of UTC! Many upgrades including granite counter tops, cherry-wood cabinets, new carpeting, fresh paint, tiled
1 of 47
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
4473 Via Pasear
4473 Via Pasear, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
Lovely 2 BR / 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
7935 Camino Kiosco
7935 Camino Kiosco, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
882 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
La Jolla
8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E
8545 Villa La Jolla Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
691 sqft
Villa La Jolla Beautiful Condo- Beautiful Complex, Amazing Location, Parking and Laundry onsite - * All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, coming soon * Newly Renovated Unit * Premium Counter-Tops in Kitchen * Newer Appliances *
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
4050 Porte La Paz #47
4050 Porte La Paz, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
685 sqft
One Bedroom with a Bonus Loft in UTC area!! - 685 sq. ft. 1 bed/ 1 bath unit plus a bonus upstairs loft! Spacious unit with laminate wood flooring throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
7887 Camino Tranquilo
7887 Camino Tranquilo, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
945 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!*** Spacious UTC 2 Bedroom Condo Available - ***$500 Off One Month's Rent!!!*** Freshly painted 945 sq. ft. 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom condo available in UTC area.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
7938 Camino Tranquilo
7938 Camino Tranquilo, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
893 sqft
7938 Camino Tranquilo Available 08/05/20 UTC 2 Bedroom Condo Available With a Move In Special! - 2 bed/ 2 bath 893 sq. ft. condo available. Laminate wood flooring throughout the unit with a spacious living area and fireplace.
1 of 35
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
7175 Calabria Ct Unit A
7175 Calabria Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bed + optional/ 3 bath - Peaceful and Spacious Retreat in University City! - Light and bright, corner townhome located in the well-maintained Avanti community! Features include: high ceilings, wood and tile floors, plantation shutters, granite
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2
7969 Caminito Dia, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1163 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This 2-bedroom and 1.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
3525 Lebon Drive Unit B
3525 Lebon Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1208 sqft
Charming 2br Furnished Rental in the Heart of UTC - FURNISHED RENTAL! ***Text 858-480-5570 or email to schedule a showing! Available Now! 3 month minimum rental.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
5117 Renaissance Ave
5117 Renaissance Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1967 sqft
This is life of luxury - private gated community in highly sought Renaissance La Jolla. Two huge master suites, each with their own bath, plus guest bath on main level.