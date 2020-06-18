All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:54 PM

eaves Rancho Penasquitos

10024 Paseo Montril · (818) 875-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 006-602 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 007-719 · Avail. now

$1,796

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 010-1005 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-101 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,146

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 004-401 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 001-102 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from eaves Rancho Penasquitos.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
eaves Rancho Penasquitos in San Diego, CA offers one and two bedroom apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, energy efficient appliances and a washer/dryer in each home. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling swimming pool and resident clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12, 24 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, Ferrets Snakes, Rabbits, Livestock, Reptiles
Parking Details: Detached Garage: for 1 bedroom, Two Car Detached Garage: $80/month, Covered parking: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/ Balcony: included in lease, Detached Garage: for 1 bedroom, Two Car Detached Garage: $80/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does eaves Rancho Penasquitos have any available units?
eaves Rancho Penasquitos has 23 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does eaves Rancho Penasquitos have?
Some of eaves Rancho Penasquitos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is eaves Rancho Penasquitos currently offering any rent specials?
eaves Rancho Penasquitos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is eaves Rancho Penasquitos pet-friendly?
Yes, eaves Rancho Penasquitos is pet friendly.
Does eaves Rancho Penasquitos offer parking?
Yes, eaves Rancho Penasquitos offers parking.
Does eaves Rancho Penasquitos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, eaves Rancho Penasquitos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does eaves Rancho Penasquitos have a pool?
Yes, eaves Rancho Penasquitos has a pool.
Does eaves Rancho Penasquitos have accessible units?
No, eaves Rancho Penasquitos does not have accessible units.
Does eaves Rancho Penasquitos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, eaves Rancho Penasquitos has units with dishwashers.

