238 Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA with gym

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mission Valley
18 Units Available
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1145 sqft
Luxury accommodations near I-8 and I-805. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and modern decor. On-site amenities include yoga, sauna, pool, media room, garages and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Midway District
15 Units Available
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1050 sqft
Great location close to Midway Drive and Sports Arena Drive. Community features a heated pool, spa and dog run. Units have ceiling fans, private patio/balconies and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ocean Crest
55 Units Available
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Luxurious units include ice maker, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, concierge and pool. Convenient location for commuters just steps from Otay Mesa Freeway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
University City
25 Units Available
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
987 sqft
Shopping and dining are just minutes away thanks to the Costa Verde Center. The community offers a clubhouse, hot tub, pool and gym. Inside the apartments, residents have stainless steel appliances and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
University City
56 Units Available
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1040 sqft
Incredible location in "San Diego's second downtown," walking distance to shops and UCSD with direct access to I-5. Landscaped grounds with gated parking, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lake Murray
17 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,312
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
East Village
70 Units Available
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,709
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,174
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Carmel Mountain
15 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
East Village
39 Units Available
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,729
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,909
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Birdland
35 Units Available
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,153
1125 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhouses with upgraded interiors and plenty of extra storage. Sun-filled and quiet. Community has five swimming pools, outdoor BBQs and fitness center. Close to 163 and 805 freeways.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
East Village
14 Units Available
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,583
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
972 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Carmel Valley
5 Units Available
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,233
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
University City
32 Units Available
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
944 sqft
Apartments with high-end amenities such as dark cherry kitchen cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and wood plank vinyl flooring. Located just 12 miles from downtown San Diego and close to Interstate 5.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Carmel Valley
20 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,473
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Village
32 Units Available
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,329
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University City
41 Units Available
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,376
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,159
1402 sqft
Unit amenities include air conditioning, bathtub, dishwasher and fireplace. Community features racquetball court, sauna and elevator. Convenient location, close to Nobel Athletic Fields and Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Loma Portal
14 Units Available
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
889 sqft
This hilltop community provides ocean views and is minutes from Midway Towne Center and Sports Arena Square. Community features include hot tub, pool, and gym. Furnished apartments available. Stainless steel appliances and 24-hr laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mira Mesa
9 Units Available
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,632
1230 sqft
Quiet apartment complex with two and three bedroom units. Spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a swimming pool, parking, community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Kearny Mesa
35 Units Available
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,235
1558 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with air conditioning, granite worktops and walk-in closets. The pet friendly community has a gym with yoga studio and pool. Cabrillo Heights Park is on one side, I-805 the other.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Hillcrest
3 Units Available
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
1210 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1191 sqft
Located In the heart of the historic neighborhood of Mission Hills, near vibrant downtown San Diego, this extraordinary enclave of apartment homes and lofts offer convenience and style.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kearny Mesa
45 Units Available
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,920
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1122 sqft
New upscale units in Kearny Mesa neighborhood, with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Property offers swimming pool and spa, fitness center, yoga studio, clubhouse, game room, and caterer's kitchen.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harborview
28 Units Available
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,615
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,825
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,265
1329 sqft
Between San Diego’s beaches and parks and urban comforts, lies Valentina, a luxury apartment residence. This is where you unwind from dusk to dawn. Welcome to the world of Valentina.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Talmadge
3 Units Available
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1105 sqft
Mission Pacific is in the vibrant and hip Kensington/Talmadge district and offers beautiful, bright floor plans for ideal San Diego living. Enjoy being just a few minutes from San Diego State University, Mission Valley, and the Gaslamp district.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Little Italy
25 Units Available
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,990
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
886 sqft
Stylish apartment building in San Diego's Harborview neighborhood, within walking distance of San Diego Bay. One-bedroom units with granite counters, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. One underground parking space included in lease. 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in San Diego, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Diego renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

