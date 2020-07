Amenities

Avalon La Jolla Colony features furnished and unfurnished 1 and 2 bedroom La Jolla apartments in a lush Southern California environment. Avalon La Jolla Colony has brand new, renovated apartments that include quartz countertops, in unit washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances in upgraded and modern kitchens. Community amenities include wireless internet access, an updated state of the art fitness center with new cardio and strength equipment, new yoga/spin room with On Demand programming, an upgraded pool area with new barbecue grills and cabana, and fire pit with lounge seating. Our community is conveniently located minutes from downtown, dining and entertainment at the University Towne Centre, and near walking and biking trails.