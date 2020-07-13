Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 PM

24 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in San Diego, CA

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Lake Murray
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,346
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Beach
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,300
330 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just off Mission Street. Spacious units with upgraded kitchens, bathrooms, and heating systems. Smoke-free community with on-site laundry facilities and ample open parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Serra Mesa
3456 Castle Glen Drive #287
3456 Castle Glen Drive, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,325
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 Available 08/27/20 Upgraded 2nd Story Studio Condo in Serra Mesa - Studio condo with vaulted ceilings located on the second level.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
1221 Robinson Ave 2
1221 Robinson Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
400 sqft
Robinson apartment - Property Id: 232038 Charming apartment complex with nice outdoor common areas.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
City Heights
4229 48th St
4229 48th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1BR/1BA - Property Id: 152161 Beautifully Renovated Apartment 1Bed/1Bath. This apartment has completely new : *Granite Counter tops *Crown Molding *Tile Flooring *Gated *Laundry Room On-Site Rent $1395 depending on credit rating No application Fee.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
819 University Ave
819 University Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,025
180 sqft
Vantaggio Suites Hillcrest San Diego (University Ave) is located in the heart of the hip and trendy neighborhood hillcrest. We offer bi-weekly housekeeping, free wireless internet, laundry facilities, and cable TV.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North Park
4205 Ohio St
4205 Ohio Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM FOR RENT!!!! Woman only please. 1 room and 1 bath available for rent in a 2 bed 2 bath condo. Master suites are on opposite ends of the unit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
City Heights
4352 49th Street - 3
4352 49th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lower floor unit- Large updated kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinet space, ceiling fans, plank flooring throughout. Living room with sliders leading out to the patio. Large master bedroom with dual closets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Egger Highlands
1087 Rolling Dunes Way
1087 Rolling Dunes Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1087 Rolling Dunes Way in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
San Ysidro
855 W San Ysidro Blvd #17
855 West San Ysidro Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,295
855 W San Ysidro Blvd #17 Available 06/12/20 MODERN STUDIO FOR RENT IN SAN YSIDRO - BEAUTIFUL STUDIO FOR RENT IN SAN YSIDRO, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ACROSS SHOPPING CENTERS, MAJOR ROADS AND FREEWAYS IN A SECOND, WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL.

1 of 7

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
4866 Santa Cruz Avenue
4866 Santa Cruz Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1332 sqft
Block and a half from beach. Downstairs master bedroom (3 masters total in condo). 6 month lease then month-to-month. It has its own bathroom and access (via French doors) to 370 sqft balcony. The room is not furnished.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Terraces
2615 Alta view Dr Room 3
2615 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
You will love this place! - Property Id: 276452 1 bedroom ready for move in!! Relatively close to work. Home is 2 minutes away from the 54 highway, 15 minutes away from SDSU, roughly 15 - 20 min away from the naval shipyards and city center.
Results within 1 mile of San Diego

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
6784 Alamo Way
6784 Alamo Way, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,295
480 sqft
Quaint Studio Apartment in La Mesa - Quaint single story studio located in La Mesa. Property within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9005 Trailridge Ave
9005 Trailridge Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
132 sqft
Private Rooms for Rent - Property Id: 209460 One private rooms is in a brand new single family house , 3200 sqf. The house located in west of Santee, just 15 miles east of La Jolla.
Results within 5 miles of San Diego
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Midway
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
$1,340
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Central Chula Vista
Villa Serena
351 I St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With ample on- and off-street parking in a quiet neighborhood of Chula Vista, these apartment homes feature laundry facilities, bright interiors and fully stocked kitchens. Walking distance to downtown shopping, Von's and Albertsons.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
National City
2228 I Ave # B
2228 I Avenue, National City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
2228 I Ave # B Available 08/02/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Apt. National City - Cozy 1 bed 1 bath apt. close to major freeways and shopping centers. NO PETS. NO SECTION 8. (RLNE1990138)

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
888 Cherrywood Way #25
888 Cherrywood Way, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1024 sqft
Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.

1 of 13

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
9728 Marilla Dr. #803
9728 Marilla Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1Bed/1Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo, 2nd floor unit at the Cherry Creek community in Lakeside. Gated property located close to local schools and freeway access.

1 of 8

Last updated October 3 at 10:00pm
1 Unit Available
Ramona
1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B
1029 Highway 78, Ramona, CA
Studio
$1,095
265 sqft
PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING This studio apartment is available now! This is a rural property located along Highway 78 off of Feghali Rd. It is a short drive to Main St. Ramona.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
1304 ROXANNE DR - #18-UP1
1304 Roxanne Drive, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
We are a small family owned and operated business offering a spacious Remodel 1BR 1BA apartment located in El Cajon near the 67 north. Included is a full sized kitchen, refrigerator, gas stove, and lots of cabinet space.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
8605 Echo Dr
8605 Echo Drive, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
Beautiful Private Large Studio Cottage Close To All -La Mesa - Located in the foothills of La Mesa / Spring Valley. Charming fully furnished cottage in beautiful quiet culdesac. Sitting on a large lot separated by the main house.
Results within 10 miles of San Diego

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3153 Avenida Olmeda
3153 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1350 sqft
Available 8/1. La Costa private, furnished (if needed), spacious room! 1 bedroom AVAILABLE within a 3 bed, 2.5 baths(other rooms rented). Two-story La Costa town-home, freshly painted, spacious 1,350 square feet town-home.

July 2020 San Diego Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 San Diego Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Diego rents declined moderately over the past month

San Diego rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Diego stand at $1,573 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,041 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Diego's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of San Diego throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Diego

    Rent growth in San Diego has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, San Diego is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • San Diego's median two-bedroom rent of $2,041 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Diego remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Diego than most other large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where San Diego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

