serra mesa
426 Apartments for rent in Serra Mesa, San Diego, CA
24 Units Available
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1113 sqft
Located across from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, near freeways, schools, and parks. Sleek, modern, 1-2 bedroom apartments with high-end finishes plus stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, golf simulator, and gym.
1 Unit Available
3456 Castle Glen Drive #287
3456 Castle Glen Drive, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,325
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 Available 08/27/20 Upgraded 2nd Story Studio Condo in Serra Mesa - Studio condo with vaulted ceilings located on the second level.
1 Unit Available
9149 Village Glen Dr
9149 Village Glen Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1098 sqft
Available June 15, 2020. Washer/dryer in unit no more carrying your laundry to a laundry room/mat! Two assigned parking places one covered and one right outside the front door. Master bedroom has a small retreat area. Vaulted ceilings in living room.
1 Unit Available
3055 W Canyon Ave
3055 West Canyon Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1411 sqft
Stonecrest - Hampton Place - Property Id: 313685 Features Include: 3 Bedrooms / 2.
1 Unit Available
8334 Ridge Ct
8334 Ridge Court, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,300
2183 sqft
Executive longterm rental, professionally designed 3 story single family home, boasting natural light, generous living spaces, indoor/outdoor patios, designer finishes, upgraded Bosch appliances, and luxurious details throughout.
1 Unit Available
7819 Stylus Drive
7819 Stylus Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7819 Stylus Drive in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3454 Castle Glen Dr #120
3454 Castle Glen Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
856 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom in Heart of Serra Mesa! Water/Trash Included! - Centrally Located 2 Bedroom/1 Bath in Serra Mesa!! Minutes to Everything: shopping, restaurants, schools, fasion valley, mission valley, and 8, 15, 163 freeways.
1 Unit Available
3399 Ruffin Road, L2
3399 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath : UPGRADED APARTMENT Rent: $1850 Deposit: $250 (Normally $1,500) No Monthly Pet Fees Water, Trash, Sewage and 1 Parking Space is included with rent.
1 Unit Available
3477 Ruffin Road, E1
3477 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
End Unit 2 Bed 2 Bath : UPGRADED APARTMENT Rent: $1850 Deposit: $250 (Normally $1,500) No Monthly Pet Fees Water, Trash, Sewage and 1 Parking Space is included with rent.
1 Unit Available
2677 Melbourne Drive, 1-O
2677 Melbourne Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment: Move-In Special: Security Deposit: $250 (Originally $1000) No Pet Fees COMMUNITY FEATURES: On Site Laundry room.
1 Unit Available
2712 Mission Village Drive, F-1
2712 Mission Village Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment: Move-In Special: Security Deposit: $250 (Originally $1000) No Pet Fees COMMUNITY FEATURES: On Site Laundry room.
1 Unit Available
2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L
2677 Melbourne Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
750 sqft
APARTMENT FEATURES: Upgraded carpet Modern vinyl in kitchen, dining room and in bathroom Beautiful kitchen cabinets Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures Upgraded ceiling fan Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop) Ceiling Fan Prewired for
1 Unit Available
2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J
2670 Mission Village Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
APARTMENT FEATURES: Upgraded carpet Modern vinyl in kitchen, dining room and in bathroom Beautiful kitchen cabinets Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures Upgraded ceiling fan Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop) Ceiling Fan Prewired for
1 Unit Available
3441 Ruffin Road, H1
3441 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corner Unit 2 Bed 2 Bath : UPGRADED APARTMENT Rent: $1850 Deposit: $250 (Normally $1,500) No Monthly Pet Fees Water, Trash, Sewage and 1 Parking Space is included with rent.
1 Unit Available
3355 Ruffin Road, C1
3355 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath : UPGRADED APARTMENT Rent: $1850 Deposit: $250 (Normally $1,500) No Monthly Pet Fees Water, Trash, Sewage and 1 Parking Space is included with rent.
1 Unit Available
3583 Ruffin Road Unit 111
3583 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1355 sqft
3583 Ruffin Road Unit 111 Available 08/01/20 Must See! 4 bed, 2 bath Condominium in Serra Mesa - Come home to Summer Hill Condominiums in Serra Mesa! This updated home is perfectly appointed to meet all your needs.
6 Units Available
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
989 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community situated in a peaceful courtyard setting close to Old Town and Downtown San Diego. Tenants have access to a fitness center, picnic area and two swimming pools.
14 Units Available
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,634
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-805 and Highway 163. Updated interiors with a fireplace, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. On-site amenities include a playground, grill area, garages, gym and luxury pool.
11 Units Available
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd., San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,783
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,166
1094 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, off I-805 and I-8. Units feature 1- or 2-bedroom floor plans with flexible lease options. Community includes pools, cabanas, spas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
32 Units Available
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,835
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,932
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1135 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
2 Units Available
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy outdoor space and convenience with a patio or balcony and walk-in closets in every unit. Amenities include pool and parking. Close to Kearny Moto Park with easy access to Interstate-805 and the Cabrillo Freeway.
32 Units Available
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1125 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhouses with upgraded interiors and plenty of extra storage. Sun-filled and quiet. Community has five swimming pools, outdoor BBQs and fitness center. Close to 163 and 805 freeways.
17 Units Available
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1145 sqft
Luxury accommodations near I-8 and I-805. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and modern decor. On-site amenities include yoga, sauna, pool, media room, garages and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
32 Units Available
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1324 sqft
Centrally located apartment community close to freeways, shopping centers and movie theaters. All-electric gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars and private patio/balcony. Community features media room, pool, hot tub and business center.
