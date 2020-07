Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill carport clubhouse courtyard dog park guest parking hot tub internet access media room playground tennis court yoga

Welcome to The Villas at Camino Bernardo

Beautiful and Spacious Floor Plans in the Award Winning Poway Unified School District

The Villas at Camino Bernardo offers gracious apartment homes in a resort style community in a beautifully landscaped tranquil setting in the heart of Rancho Bernado. Our well designed community offers one and two bedroom apartment homes, emphasizing on comfort and livability featuring upgraded kitchens, bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, modern hard-flooring, and other popular features such as full size washer and dryer. As a resident of The Villas you will enjoy two heated pools, two soothing spas, lighted tennis court, state of the art fitness center, community clubhouse, dog park, tot lot, onsite storage is available.