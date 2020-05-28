Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes.
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes in the Village of La Jolla is 250 steps from the beach and three blocks from upscale shopping and dining on Prospect Street. At least one lease holding resident must be 24 years of age or older at the time of move in. Discover elegant living as our apartment homes feature designer kitchens, wood flooring, walk in closets and breathtaking ocean views. Smart home technology available in every home! Along with our apartments, we feature a saltwater swimming pool and outdoor terrace, fitness center with state of the art TechnoGym equipment, electric vehicle chargers, and social lounge. We are smoke free, pet friendly and accept guarantors! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $1500-$2000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $400/month. Reserved, underground garage space (one per resident) is available. None, assigned: $300/month. Premier reserved underground parking is available to residents. None, assigned: $460/month. Assigned electric car charging stations available for $460 monthly plus energy consumed. Ask the leasing team for details. Other, assigned: $100/month. Uncovered, reserved spaces are available. Garage lot, assigned: $100/month. Single detached garages are available for our residents. We also have private double detached garages for $450.
