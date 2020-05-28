Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning in unit laundry oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes in the Village of La Jolla is 250 steps from the beach and three blocks from upscale shopping and dining on Prospect Street. At least one lease holding resident must be 24 years of age or older at the time of move in. Discover elegant living as our apartment homes feature designer kitchens, wood flooring, walk in closets and breathtaking ocean views. Smart home technology available in every home! Along with our apartments, we feature a saltwater swimming pool and outdoor terrace, fitness center with state of the art TechnoGym equipment, electric vehicle chargers, and social lounge. We are smoke free, pet friendly and accept guarantors! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.