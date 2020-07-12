/
rancho bernardo
150 Apartments for rent in Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,629
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,861
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
969 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at Camino Bernardo Beautiful and Spacious Floor Plans in the Award Winning Poway Unified School District The Villas at Camino Bernardo offers gracious apartment homes in a resort style community in a beautifully landscaped
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,966
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
11259 Avenida De Los Lobos Unit H
11259 Avenida De Los Lobos, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
894 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom condo in Rancho Bernardo! - Wonderful upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large living, full kitchen, in unit laundry, balcony overlooking greenbelt. Community pool and covered parking.
18558 Caminito Pasadero
18558 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1094 sqft
Bernardo Vista Del Lago Condo - Immaculately detailed upper condo with vaulted ceiling‘s. Two bedrooms two bath with one car garage and assigned additional parking spot.
11942 Rancho Bernardo Road
11942 Rancho Bernardo Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1045 sqft
2 Bedrooms /2 Bath condo - Upstairs unit with Golf Course View Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11942-rancho-bernardo-rd-san-diego-ca-92128-usa-unit-h/79c6463b-a73f-4dda-acbf-ed76d6b6b272 (RLNE5860574)
18761 Caminito Pasadero #119
18761 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1861 sqft
18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 Available 08/09/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Vista Del Lago. - Terrific location in the gated community of Vista del Lago. Open floor plan w/soaring ceilings, all bedrooms and bonus room located upstairs.
15363 Maturin Dr #148
15363 Maturin Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
540 sqft
RB 1 Br 1 Bath Granite Kitchen Luxury Condo $1790 >Showing DAILY 12-6 PM - Available now.Lovely premium 1 br 1 bath ground condo with patio.Granite kitchen, all Stainless Steel Appliances plus washer/Dryer.
12043 Alta Carmel Ct. #121
12043 Alta Carmel Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
906 sqft
12043 Alta Carmel Ct. #121 Available 08/24/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Il Palio Complex - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Il Palio Complex in Carmel Mountain Ranch.
16741 Obispo Lane
16741 Obispo Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1395 sqft
Special!! Unobstructed views of the mountains from your living room in the Seven Oaks 55+ community - Special: Sign Lease by July 15th and first months rent is $2500.00. After rent would go back to $2600.00 per month.
12054 Caminito Campana
12054 Caminito Campana, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1434 sqft
Enjoy this spacious 3Bdm 2Ba condo in Rancho Bernardo. Relax in the wide open living room with exposed wood beam vaulted ceilings, fresh paint and new carpet.
12119 Callado Road-1
12119 Callado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
This wonderful, furnished 2BR home was renovated by the owner who acquired it from his father and has opted to keep it as a place for his (and other families) to gather and connect. Fully renovated in 2018 with updated kitchen and bathrooms.
10969 Matinal Circle
10969 Matinal Circle, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1861 sqft
This lovingly maintained Westwood Northfield twinhome backs up onto a beautiful park like open space.
11984 Rancho Bernardo Rd
11984 Rancho Bernardo Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1040 sqft
Enjoy serene golf course views from this Bernardo Villas condo! Located on the 2nd floor with no unit above, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a spacious floor plan.
14955 Avenida Venusto Unit 3
14955 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1296 sqft
Light and Bright 3 Bed House - Beautifully Renovated Single Family Home in the community of Vista Montana located in Rancho Bernardo. 3 Bed 2 Bath with nice open floor plan and vinyl laminate flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings in the Living Room.
17534 Caminito Canasto
17534 Caminito Canasto, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1517 sqft
Terrific 3Br/2Ba Townhome W/ 2 Car Detatched Garage in Westwood Townhouses - Located in Westwood Townhouses Terrific 3Br/2Ba Townhome 1517 Sq Ft No One Above or below you 1Br/1Ba located downstairs Fresh Paint Popcorn removed New Vinyl Plank
12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A
12282 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1566 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom Condo with a View - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Fairway Vista, featuring a large master bath with his and her sinks, closets with built-in organizers, and a two-car garage.
18585 Caminito Pasadero Unit 431
18585 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
716 sqft
Gorgeous 1 bedroom unit in the gated community.
17647 Fonticello Way
17647 Fonticello Way, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2263 sqft
17647 Fonticello Way Available 02/21/20 ***OPEN HOUSE Friday 2/14 10-11 AM: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Single story home in Oaks North 55+ community*** - IMPORTANT: Oaks North is a 55+ community. Residents must be 55 years of age or older ...
11305 Avenida De Los Lobos
11305 Avenida De Los Lobos, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1230 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available July 2nd! (Poway School District) - We are proud to present this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Poway school district area! Brand new appliances, 2 patios, and a very spacious living area to call
18267 Verano Drive
18267 Verano Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1734 sqft
Upgraded 3B/2BA House w/ Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer and Large Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful fully upgraded 3B/2BA house available for lease in Rancho Bernardo featuring approximately 1,734 SF of living space over one level.
17606 Azucar Way
17606 Azucar Way, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1861 sqft
Welcome to one of the few homes in the Westwood Area of Rancho Bernardo for Lease. This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 1861 Sq Ft Twinhome has New Appliances, Carpet, Paint, Lighting and Bathroom Upgrades.
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,131
1141 sqft
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers beautifully remodeled two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent located off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos.
13208 Tining Drive
13208 Tining Drive, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2838 sqft
13208 Tining Drive Available 08/05/20 13208 Tining Drive ~ CUL-DE-SAC! Panoramic Views! Granny Flat! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom + 1 office/den, 3 bathroom, 2,838 square foot home in North Poway.
