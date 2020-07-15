AL
/
CA
/
san diego
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM

70 Studio Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
6 Units Available
East Village
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,711
518 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
23 Units Available
Kearny Mesa
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,999
598 sqft
Convenient to the Vista Balboa Center and Centrum Park, this lovely property offers an outdoor fireplace, elevator access, fitness center and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have in-unit laundry, hardwood-style flooring and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
23 Units Available
Mission Valley East
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,849
397 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
321 Units Available
East Village
The Merian
601 11th Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,255
546 sqft
We’re doing our part to keep you, our residents, and our staff safe and healthy. Though we have suspended in-person tours for the time being, we encourage you to schedule a virtual tour today.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
37 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Luma
1440 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,343
564 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Experience a life lived well at Luma.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Little Italy
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,167
631 sqft
Luxury units include granite counters, garbage disposal and laundry. Community features pool, yoga, clubhouse and car charging. Great location for commuters, minutes from I-5 and North Harbor Drive.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Kearny Mesa
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,056
547 sqft
New upscale units in Kearny Mesa neighborhood, with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Property offers swimming pool and spa, fitness center, yoga studio, clubhouse, game room, and caterer's kitchen.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:35 PM
5 Units Available
College West
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,459
398 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:59 PM
208 Units Available
East Village
K1
330 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,930
630 sqft
Rising 23 stories above the San Diego skyline, K1 boasts the perfect downtown location offering convenient access to the Ballpark, East Village, Gaslamp, Downtown and Bayfront neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 8 at 12:26 AM
20 Units Available
East Village
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,475
447 sqft
In light of COVID-19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
$
Contact for Availability
University City
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,975
647 sqft
Luxury, sophisticated living at its finest. You'll feel like you're living at a resort with amenities such as a sauna, racquetball court, pool, gym and more. Interiors with in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
25 Units Available
Harborview
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,615
540 sqft
Between San Diego’s beaches and parks and urban comforts, lies Valentina, a luxury apartment residence. This is where you unwind from dusk to dawn. Welcome to the world of Valentina. Eight Weeks Free on Select Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated December 12 at 12:04 AM
Contact for Availability
University Heights
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,950
506 sqft
YOUR LIFE. YOUR STYLE. YOUR WAY. YOUR LIFE IS ON YOUR OWN TERMS, AND AT TIME OUTSIDE THE NORM. THE BLVD WAY OF LIVING IS WHATEVER YOU SAY IT IS.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 15 at 09:20 AM
25 Units Available
Mira Mesa
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,845
500 sqft
This community features five pools along with spas and hot tubs. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. It's located off Mira Mesa Boulevard and is only moments from Sorrento Mesa.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,420
400 sqft
Recently renovated. Minutes from I-163 and I-5, near the airport and downtown area. Just 15 minutes from Pacific Beach and the Bay. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, lobby area, and courtyard area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
3 Units Available
Loma Portal
Elan Loma Highlands
2185 Chatsworth Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,475
475 sqft
Beach community in Point Loma, CA, with scenic ocean views. Large equipped kitchen spaces with spacious living rooms and mirror panel closet doors. Pet-friendly facilities with on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
13 Units Available
East Village
F11
1110 F Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,999
593 sqft
We are currently operating business virtually via Facetime and Skype Tours.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
College East
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,415
451 sqft
At Solstice Apartment Homes, you are within minutes of San Diego State University, shopping, dining, entertainment and major freeways.

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pacific Beach
864 Thomas Ave
864 Thomas Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$7,500
864 Thomas Ave Available 07/21/20 San Diego Beach House - Spacious beautiful renovated house on the beach. (RLNE5767773)

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Core-Columbia
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,600
749 sqft
Upgraded Loft Ready for Move-In in the Heart of the Gaslamp! - Recently updated loft in the heart of the Gaslamp! *Spacious floor plan *New wood flooring *Central A/C *Granite countertops *Stackable washer/dryer *Stainless steel

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Gaslamp
445 Island
445 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,700
506 sqft
COMPLETELY FURNISHED adorable Home in the Heart of the GAS LAMP District.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
819 University Ave
819 University Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,025
180 sqft
Vantaggio Suites Hillcrest San Diego (University Ave) is located in the heart of the hip and trendy neighborhood hillcrest. We offer bi-weekly housekeeping, free wireless internet, laundry facilities, and cable TV.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
La Jolla
7450 Girard Ave
7450 Girard Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,650
460 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE, LIGHT, BRIGHT, & AIRY, LIVE/WORK LOFT IN THE HEART OF LA JOLLA!! Fun layout has tons of light, an artists' dream! Located on HIGHLY DESIRED GIRARD AVE, featuring an open floor plan, fresh paint, sprawling hardwood floors, and

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Park West
2517 Union St
2517 Union St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,995
510 sqft
Spacious studios available from 510-602sqft. Rents starting from $1995-$2250. Brand new construction in beautiful Bankers Hill with views of Harbor, City & Canyon.
Rent Report
San Diego

July 2020 San Diego Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Diego rents declined moderately over the past month

San Diego rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Diego stand at $1,573 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,041 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Diego's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of San Diego throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Diego

    Rent growth in San Diego has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, San Diego is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • San Diego's median two-bedroom rent of $2,041 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Diego remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Diego than most other large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where San Diego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

