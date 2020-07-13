Apartment List
/
CA
/
san diego
/
apartments under 1500
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

58 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in San Diego, CA

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
1 Unit Available
North Park
3962 Hamilton St
3962 Hamilton St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easily located near shopping, schools, and parks. Lots of sponsored activities for residents. On-site pool and courtyard provided. Parking and laundry available. Updated appliances, hardwood floors, and lots of storage in each unit.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
13 Units Available
Marina
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,421
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
12 Units Available
Lake Murray
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,346
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Beach
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,300
330 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just off Mission Street. Spacious units with upgraded kitchens, bathrooms, and heating systems. Smoke-free community with on-site laundry facilities and ample open parking.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
$
4 Units Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
645 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
2 Units Available
North Park
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within this pet-friendly apartment community residents find on-site laundry, walk-in closets and bike storage. Convenient to the 805 Freeway and El Cajon Boulevard, close to San Diego Zoo.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
College West
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,459
398 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1004 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,834
1467 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hillcrest
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Short drive to Downtown San Diego, the zoo and SeaWorld. Private balconies in upstairs units with private backyards on the ground floor. Pool and sundeck area. Updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 8 at 12:26am
20 Units Available
East Village
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,475
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
882 sqft
In light of COVID-19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
2 Units Available
University Heights
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Washington Street in University Heights. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom units with neutral carpet and upgraded flooring. On-site parking and laundry facilities for residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
4224 Mississippi
4224 Mississippi St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near University Heights in San Diego. Close to San Diego Zoo and National History Museum, as well as several coffee shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
Loma Portal
Elan Loma Highlands
2185 Chatsworth Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,475
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beach community in Point Loma, CA, with scenic ocean views. Large equipped kitchen spaces with spacious living rooms and mirror panel closet doors. Pet-friendly facilities with on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
$
11 Units Available
East Village
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Serra Mesa
3456 Castle Glen Drive #287
3456 Castle Glen Drive, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,325
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3456 Castle Glen Drive #287 Available 08/27/20 Upgraded 2nd Story Studio Condo in Serra Mesa - Studio condo with vaulted ceilings located on the second level.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Little Italy
425 W Beech St
425 West Beech Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom for rent at Acqua Vista 7th Floor! - Clean one bedroom unit with new carpet and paint throughout the unit! Spacious living room and dining room area, open kitchen, walk in closet, bathroom located in the bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
City Heights
4346 52nd St #7
4346 52nd Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Rolando
6245 Stanley Avenue - X
6245 Stanley Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIDEO OF UNIT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3GOX9DSmVE&feature=youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
University Heights
1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10
1440 Lincoln Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
530 sqft
Shown by appointment only! 1 Assigned Parking Space. This unit has recently been refurbished.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Allied Gardens
6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202
6675 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Central Large, Bright, 2nd Story, One Bedroom, One Bath in Allied Gardens - With easy access to much of central San Diego, this bright, newly painted unit with upgraded flooring is ready for move in! Close to Mission and Fashion Valley, North Park,

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
1221 Robinson Ave 2
1221 Robinson Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
400 sqft
Robinson apartment - Property Id: 232038 Charming apartment complex with nice outdoor common areas.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
City Heights
4229 48th St
4229 48th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1BR/1BA - Property Id: 152161 Beautifully Renovated Apartment 1Bed/1Bath. This apartment has completely new : *Granite Counter tops *Crown Molding *Tile Flooring *Gated *Laundry Room On-Site Rent $1395 depending on credit rating No application Fee.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Park
3030 Suncrest Dr #417
3030 Suncrest Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3030 Suncrest Dr #417 Available 08/01/20 1BR/1BA Centrally Located Condo in University Heights! - Beautiful 1BR/1BA unit on the first floor with hardwood laminate flooring throughout. Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom perfect for summer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
City Heights
3814 35th Street
3814 35th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom one bath condo in quiet North Park complex features a brick entry way, brick fireplace, built-in microwave, electric stove/oven, and refrigerator.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Logan Heights
2021 Ocean View Boulevard
2021 Ocean View Boulevard, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
425 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath small cottage with new everything near downtown San Diego. Very close to central downtown, bus and trolley stops as well as the 5, 15 and 94 freeways.

July 2020 San Diego Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 San Diego Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Diego rents declined moderately over the past month

San Diego rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Diego stand at $1,573 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,041 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Diego's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of San Diego throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Diego

    Rent growth in San Diego has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, San Diego is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • San Diego's median two-bedroom rent of $2,041 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Diego remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Diego than most other large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where San Diego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Diego 3 BedroomsSan Diego Accessible ApartmentsSan Diego Apartments under $1,400San Diego Apartments under $1500
    San Diego Apartments with BalconySan Diego Apartments with GarageSan Diego Apartments with GymSan Diego Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Diego Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Apartments with PoolSan Diego Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    San Diego Cheap PlacesSan Diego Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Diego Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Diego Furnished ApartmentsSan Diego Luxury PlacesSan Diego Pet Friendly PlacesSan Diego Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
    Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
    San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
    Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
    Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
    San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
    San Diego State University