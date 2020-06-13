79 Accessible Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Little Italy
17 Units Available
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,202
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,551
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,537
1066 sqft
Luxury units include granite counters, garbage disposal and laundry. Community features pool, yoga, clubhouse and car charging. Great location for commuters, minutes from I-5 and North Harbor Drive.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
City Heights
8 Units Available
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
East Village
333 Units Available
The Merian
601 11th Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,160
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
1416 sqft
COMING TO SAN DIEGO | SUMMER 2020 A sophisticated new apartment collection has emerged in the center of San Diego’s East Village neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kearny Mesa
48 Units Available
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,920
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1122 sqft
New upscale units in Kearny Mesa neighborhood, with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Property offers swimming pool and spa, fitness center, yoga studio, clubhouse, game room, and caterer's kitchen.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:30pm
Rancho Bernardo
10 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,653
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Scripps Ranch
6 Units Available
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1366 sqft
Ascent residences at Campus of Life. Ascent is the residential housing at Campus of Life, for those who aim higher.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
Mira Mesa
11 Units Available
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,871
1274 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Hillcrest
3 Units Available
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
1210 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1191 sqft
Located In the heart of the historic neighborhood of Mission Hills, near vibrant downtown San Diego, this extraordinary enclave of apartment homes and lofts offer convenience and style.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
Miramar Ranch North
9 Units Available
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 10:55am
$
East Village
5 Units Available
Urbana
450 10th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,895
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1148 sqft
We want U. With all of UR personality. UR voice. UR ideals. UR flaws.\n\nYoure not one for conformity. When others zig, you zag. Thats why we created URBANA just for you.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 11 at 01:34am
College West
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,439
398 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1004 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,288
1467 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Kearny Mesa
14 Units Available
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,934
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,142
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1163 sqft
Convenient to the Vista Balboa Center and Centrum Park, this lovely property offers an outdoor fireplace, elevator access, fitness center and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have in-unit laundry, hardwood-style flooring and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mira Mesa
30 Units Available
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
980 sqft
The Mira Mesa Park and huge shopping center along Camino Ruiz and Mira Mesa Boulevard are both convenient to this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
$
Clairemont Mesa East
2 Units Available
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just minutes from San Diego Mesa College. Apartments include bathtub, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers e-payments, on-site laundry, a pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mira Mesa
3 Units Available
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
910 sqft
Westbrook Apartments offer an excellent location in San Diego, with a resort-style property featuring a pool and green landscaping. Units have been updated and some feature an in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mira Mesa
6 Units Available
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
954 sqft
Experience comfort with air conditioning and a balcony or patio in every unit. Relaxing apartment community amenities include pool and hot tub. Located near Camino Ruiz Plaza and Sandburg Park for convenient shopping and recreation.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Serra Mesa
18 Units Available
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1113 sqft
Located across from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, near freeways, schools, and parks. Sleek, modern, 1-2 bedroom apartments with high-end finishes plus stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, golf simulator, and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mira Mesa
3 Units Available
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
950 sqft
The Mira Mesa Mall is within walking distance of this property, so no parking difficulties during the holidays. Onsite amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse. Units have their own patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
Park West
4 Units Available
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1045 sqft
Just minutes from San Diego Bay, Little Italy and Balboa Park. These spacious apartments feature nice updates including custom cabinetry and white quartz countertops. A pet-friendly, gated community.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 8 at 12:26am
$
East Village
20 Units Available
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,475
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
953 sqft
In light of COVID-19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
University City
Contact for Availability
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1710 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,540
2066 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering LUX UTC, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
University City
Contact for Availability
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,975
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
1102 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Luxury, sophisticated living at its finest. You'll feel like you're living at a resort with amenities such as a sauna, racquetball court, pool, gym and more. Interiors with in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Sabre Springs
Contact for Availability
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evening Creek Condominium Rentals in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 San Diego Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Diego rents declined slightly over the past month

San Diego rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Diego stand at $1,577 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,046 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Diego's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Diego, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Diego

    As rents have increased marginally in San Diego, similar cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Diego is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Diego's median two-bedroom rent of $2,046 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in San Diego.
    • While San Diego's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Diego than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Diego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

