Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
41 Apartments For Rent Near USD
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
23 Units Available
Mission Valley East
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,849
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1183 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Mission Valley
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,260
1374 sqft
Located just off Interstate 8 and close to the San Diego River. Resort-style heated swimming pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and BBQ/grill area. Well-appointed apartments with washer/dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
$
7 Units Available
Morena
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,334
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps away from the SD Trolley and downtown. Luxury amenities featuring a 24-hour gym, refreshing pool and game room. Relax inside your spacious apartment with in-unit laundry, oversized closets and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:20 AM
3 Units Available
Hillcrest
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
950 sqft
Perfect location within walking distance of many restaurants and shops. Spacious floor plans with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Near freeways. Minutes from Historic Gaslamp District, San Diego Zoo and Fashion Valley Mall.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
3 Units Available
Midway District
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,070
1050 sqft
Great location close to Midway Drive and Sports Arena Drive. Community features a heated pool, spa and dog run. Units have ceiling fans, private patio/balconies and spacious closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Mission Valley
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
992 sqft
YouTube videos available for leasing tours! Contact our office today for more details! Amenity Package Includes Solar generated electricity in the common areas, solar generated heat in the pool and spa, recycling practices, weather based
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1033 sqft
Quiet, comfortable living with large pool and hot tub. Recently renovated homes that offer ample storage space, private patio or balcony, appliances, and cool air conditioning. Relaxing community with an on-site gym, close to conveniences.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,420
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated. Minutes from I-163 and I-5, near the airport and downtown area. Just 15 minutes from Pacific Beach and the Bay. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, lobby area, and courtyard area.
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mission Valley
8211 Station Village Lane #1210
8211 Station Village Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1538 sqft
8211 Station Village Lane #1210 Available 08/05/20 Newly Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath in Resort Style Complex The Lido in Mission Valley - Luxury unit in The Lido in Mission Valley, available now! Furnished spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath includes granite
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Mission Valley
6757 Friars Road #1
6757 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1279 sqft
WOW!! Centrally located in the heart of Mission Valley! Walking distance to the Fashion Valley shopping center, movies, restaurants, and golf course! Water and trash is included in the rent as well as standard internet and basic cable!! Very nice
1 of 36
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Morena
1111 Eureka St Apt 3
1111 Eureka Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1040 sqft
2BR 2.5BA Townhome - West Mission Valley near USD - Updated unit, Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout, W/D in unit, 2 Car Tandem Garage - **AVAILABLE NOW*** **Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town
2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4
2215 Linwood Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 Available 08/07/20 Mission Bay Condo with View - Bay View condo in gated community features 2 master bedrooms, big living room, dining room, kitchen and balcony with view to bay-ocean, vaulted ceilings, custom paint,
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista
6985 Camino Revueltos
6985 Caminito Revueltos, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1501 sqft
3BD 3BA Split Level Condo located in Mission Valley - **AVAIL NOW** Must see this beautiful 3BD 3BA recently renovated split level condo located in Mission Valley, 1 car garage and 1 car carport, beautiful views from the back private patio
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
1850 Titus St 1
1850 Titus Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Renovated 2bedroom/1.5Bath in Mission Hills - Property Id: 205068 Renovated last year, this beautiful 2 bedroom-1.5 bath apartment sits on the western edge of the Mission Hills open space.
1 of 23
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista
1525 Northrim Court Unit 240
1525 Northrim Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1092 sqft
2 BR / 2 Bath Condo - Fireplace, In-Unit W/D, Pvt Deck + Garage! *FREE OCTOBER* - This 1,092 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including a master bath), fireplace, and a large kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista
7243 Camino Degrazia #55
7243 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1172 sqft
Great 2/2 condo with A/C plus loft! - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE!!! This bright 2/2 condo plus loft is ready for move-in. Extra loft provides extra space for an office or added living space.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1671 Guy Street
1671 Guy Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1480 sqft
$500 off move in offer!! Spacious town home in Mission Hills with views of Downtown San Diego! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE.
1 of 39
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Park
2324 Frankfort St
2324 Frankfort Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2620 sqft
3 BR/ 3 BA 2620 SQFT Bay Park/ San Diego House - Beautiful and spacious home in the community of Bay Park in San Diego. The property has been renovated throughout and offers bay views throughout the property.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town
2618 Juan St. - Unit 3 Apt. 3
2618 Juan Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
742 sqft
2618 Juan St. - Unit 3 Apt.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mission Valley
1615 Hotel Circle South #D207
1615 Hotel Circle South, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mission Valley One Bedroom Condo - Trendy and modern condo in West Mission Valley. Just minutes to the beaches & downtown with easy access to the 8 freeway, shopping, dining, entertainment and more.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Mission Valley
6855 Friars Road
6855 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
726 sqft
Perfect for your upcoming family vacation or corporate rental, with free parking our comfortable home is in the quiet neighborhood of Mission Valley which is centrally located close to all of San Diegos attractions including downtown.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista
7089 Park Mesa Way
7089 Park Mesa Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
880 sqft
Fantastic location nestled in a eucalyptus tree covered hills complex. Upgraded kitchen & bath. Stainless steel appliances incl refrig, smooth-top range, built-in microwave & DW.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
3502 Pringle St #204
3502 Pringle Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Light, Bright & Airy Mission Hills Hardwood, Hummingbirds! 2bd/2ba Condo - Welcome home to this well-maintained Mission Hills Condo with bay views.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista
1280 River Vista Row Unit
1280 River Vista Row, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
840 sqft
1280 River Vista Row Unit - #123 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom in North Rim Complex - This 2-bedroom 1-bathroom is located in the North Rim complex. The first level is the one car garage, second level is the kitchen, living room and balcony.