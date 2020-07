Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse dog park fire pit hot tub internet access media room playground pool table tennis court

CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans. A collection that is honored to call Rancho Penasquitos home, Cresta Bella blends together outstanding in-home conveniences, such as full-size washers and dryers, with thoughtful appointments like designer trim, state-of-the-art kitchens, and direct-access garages with remotes. The end result is an elegant living experience that is second to none.