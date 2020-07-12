279 Apartments for rent in La Jolla, San Diego, CA
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
3 Units Available
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,960
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Two blocks from the Pacific Ocean and next to La Jolla Community Park. Luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and ocean views from private balconies. Pet-friendly residence has car-charging station, clubhouse, gym and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,650
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,930
587 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments two miles from beaches. Walking distance to shopping, entertainment and UCSD. Complex features modern architecture and courtyard Wi-Fi. Easy commuting via I-5.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
836 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
8139 Via Mallorca
8139 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1416 sqft
Welcome to this great Southpointe townhouse located La Jolla near the best park in San Diego in my opinion.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3076 Via Alicante
3076 Via Alicante, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
978 sqft
Easy to access 1st floor two-bedroom condominium in La Jolla ready for occupancy on 4/12/2020. This location offers a nice garden-style setting facing west.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12
303 Coast Blvd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,295
1010 sqft
Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom condo - Here is a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo just steps from the beach. Ground floor unit will come with two assigned spaces in an underground garage. 1010 sq ft.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8133 Camino Del Oro
8133 Camino Del Oro, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,495
2600 sqft
Seaside town home steps away from La Jolla Shores world famous beach. Stunning contemporary architectural design with open wood beams and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E
8545 Villa La Jolla Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
691 sqft
Villa La Jolla Beautiful Condo- Beautiful Complex, Amazing Location, Parking and Laundry onsite - * All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, coming soon * Newly Renovated Unit * Premium Counter-Tops in Kitchen * Newer Appliances *
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
8324 Via Sonoma
8324 Via Sonoma, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1074 sqft
Rare opportunity to live in this very nice secluded two story townhome in luscious La Jolla West of I-5! Features include exquisite remodel! Cozy little faux stone fireplace! Mostly tile; very little carpet! Cathedral Ceilings in Master Bedroom with
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1219 Coast Blvd Unit 3
1219 Coast Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1115 sqft
Fantastic 1 level oceanfront condo at the Cove with epic views. Dream kitchen,hardwood floors,private terrace & fully furnished. Best views in town! Only 6 units in building. Gorgeous in every detail.Tenant pays electricity & final housekeeping.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
7811 Eads
7811 Eads Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1101 sqft
Enjoy this 2/2 condo right in the heart of the world-famous La Jolla Village. Steps to shops, restaurants, and the beach. Granite kitchen, baths, and large windows throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
7450 Girard Ave
7450 Girard Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,650
460 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE, LIGHT, BRIGHT, & AIRY, LIVE/WORK LOFT IN THE HEART OF LA JOLLA!! Fun layout has tons of light, an artists' dream! Located on HIGHLY DESIRED GIRARD AVE, featuring an open floor plan, fresh paint, sprawling hardwood floors, and
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
8640 Via Mallorca
8640 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
691 sqft
Premium ridgeline location in this complex with canyon and mountain views! Updated kitchen and bath with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, newer paint and carpet, storage off of patio area and one covered carport space.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
8740 Villa La Jolla Dr
8740 Villa La Jolla Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare offering in the sought after Woodlands North community. This property was renovated in 2015.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1348 Rhoda Drive
1348 Rhoda Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
4210 sqft
Split Level Luxury Home w/ Ocean View Custom Contemporary Designed By Architect Phil Merten Features Extensive Use Of Glass & Sky Lights Throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1552 Alta La Jolla Dr
1552 Alta La Jolla Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1853 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Beautiful airy La Jolla Alta 1 (El Dorado 1) single level 3 bedroom 2 bath with vaulted ceilings, skylights, newer carpet in La Jolla School District in the sunny side of La Jolla Alta.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
939 Coast Boulevard
939 Coast Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. Avail 10/1/20-6/30/21 at $7,950 p/mo. Jul or Aug '21 $18,950 p/mo. Celebrity worthy townhome with unobstructed spectacular Ocean and Coastline views from both stories. Heart of the Village location.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3268 Via Marin
3268 Via Marin, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
832 sqft
Avail Now! Terrific Tri-Level Townhome with attached 1 car garage and private deck area.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
8623 Via Mallorca
8623 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1231 sqft
Furnished,exquisitely maintained 8-10 month single level rental. Rare, top floor, 2 BR, 2 Bath "A" plan at Cape La Jolla Gardens. Large, open living room/dining room separating two bedrooms. Sparkling white tiled kitchen. Vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
426 Bonair St
426 Bonair Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2270 sqft
Charming 3 bed 3.5 ba detached Luxury house. Steps to WindAndSea Beach. Modern design with high end finishes throughout featuring hardwood floors, granite counters, recessed lighting, and built in California walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
8591 Via Mallorca
8591 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1680 sqft
La Jolla, Furnished Townhouse available for a year's lease. Rare "West of 5" Handpicked, Quiet, Sunny Location! Spotless. No One Above Or Below! Sparkling Newer Stainless Kitchen! New Full Sized Laundry. Decor Grohe fixtures. Updated Baths.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1158 Prospect St
1158 Prospect Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
720 sqft
Stunning Ocean views above Scripps Park. Rare opportunity to live in the heart of the Village of La Jolla, enjoy the sunsets and the beach. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath furnished apartment has been recently remodeled.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
939 Coast Management Assn
939 Coast Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,300
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move right in to this oceanfront full service furnished condominium where Downtown La Jolla meets the Pacific Ocean. Layout offers a walk-in kitchen with full sized stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
846 Forward St
846 Forward Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,895
1500 sqft
CHARMING 3 BED 2 BATH COTTAGE STYLE HOME WITH REMODELED LARGE KITCHEN AND APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, OLD WORLD TILE FLOORS, GAS STOVE, SUN ROOM, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE WITH MANTLE.
