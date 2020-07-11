Apartment List
482 Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Park West
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,190
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Balboa Park, home to the zoo, museums, and other attractions. Unique luxury apartments with high ceilings, spacious decks/patios, wood plank flooring, under-counter wine coolers, quartz or granite counters, and panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Mission Valley
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd., San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1094 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, off I-805 and I-8. Units feature 1- or 2-bedroom floor plans with flexible lease options. Community includes pools, cabanas, spas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Mission Valley
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,255
1374 sqft
Located just off Interstate 8 and close to the San Diego River. Resort-style heated swimming pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and BBQ/grill area. Well-appointed apartments with washer/dryer in unit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
University City
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
987 sqft
Shopping and dining are just minutes away thanks to the Costa Verde Center. The community offers a clubhouse, hot tub, pool and gym. Inside the apartments, residents have stainless steel appliances and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
16 Units Available
Allied Gardens
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1363 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
23 Units Available
Serra Mesa
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1113 sqft
Located across from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, near freeways, schools, and parks. Sleek, modern, 1-2 bedroom apartments with high-end finishes plus stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, golf simulator, and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Harborview
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,035
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1182 sqft
Luxury community with complimentary WiFi, charging stations, coffee bar and fob entry access. Apartments are spacious and feature high-end fixtures. Located just two blocks from the waterfront park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Kearny Mesa
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,899
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1198 sqft
Community offers amenities such as a pool table, pool, parking, dog park and bike storage. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located just steps from Centrum Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 03:14pm
8 Units Available
Rancho Bernardo
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,966
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
10 Units Available
Morena
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,334
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps away from the SD Trolley and downtown. Luxury amenities featuring a 24-hour gym, refreshing pool and game room. Relax inside your spacious apartment with in-unit laundry, oversized closets and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
East Village
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,881
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
15 Units Available
Carmel Mountain
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,864
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
7 Units Available
Carmel Valley
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
11 Units Available
Sabre Springs
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,356
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
10 Units Available
Mira Mesa
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,022
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1274 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
11 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,028
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
11 Units Available
Bay Park
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,873
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,107
913 sqft
Incredible, modern community near Tecolote Canyon Natural Park. Stunning views. On-site amenities include yoga studio, tennis court, media room, hot tub and basketball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
17 Units Available
Cortez
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1160 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments in north San Diego, with great transport links to Downtown and the Gaslamp Quarter. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 11:05am
9 Units Available
Miramar Ranch North
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
40 Units Available
East Village
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,698
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
3 Units Available
University City
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1025 sqft
Elan Terraza La Jolla apartment homes residing just blocks to University Towne Center in San Diego offers 60 spacious pet-friendly apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
11 Units Available
Rancho Penasquitos
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
29 Units Available
Grantville
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,896
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,932
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1135 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:33am
12 Units Available
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,243
1314 sqft
Elegant community in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. Units offer granite counters, walk-in closets, dishwashers, extra storage and air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly community.

July 2020 San Diego Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Diego rents declined moderately over the past month

San Diego rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Diego stand at $1,573 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,041 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Diego's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of San Diego throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Diego

    Rent growth in San Diego has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, San Diego is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • San Diego's median two-bedroom rent of $2,041 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Diego remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Diego than most other large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where San Diego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

