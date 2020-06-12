Apartment List
329 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Palm City
5 Units Available
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Core-Columbia
39 Units Available
The Rey
801 A St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
967 sqft
Close to the theater, symphony, and the House of Blues in Downtown San Diego. Spectacular city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. On-site dog walk and a rooftop deck.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Carmel Valley
11 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lake Murray
9 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
North City
10 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ocean Crest
52 Units Available
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1120 sqft
Luxurious units include ice maker, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, concierge and pool. Convenient location for commuters just steps from Otay Mesa Freeway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Mission Valley
28 Units Available
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1082 sqft
Centrally located apartment community close to freeways, shopping centers and movie theaters. All-electric gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars and private patio/balcony. Community features media room, pool, hot tub and business center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ocean Crest
33 Units Available
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1069 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Core-Columbia
45 Units Available
Luma
1440 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,937
1224 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Experience a life lived well at Luma.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Bay Park
10 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
913 sqft
Incredible, modern community near Tecolote Canyon Natural Park. Stunning views. On-site amenities include yoga studio, tennis court, media room, hot tub and basketball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
East Village
39 Units Available
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Sabre Springs
13 Units Available
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Mira Mesa
11 Units Available
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1069 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
University City
33 Units Available
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
944 sqft
Apartments with high-end amenities such as dark cherry kitchen cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and wood plank vinyl flooring. Located just 12 miles from downtown San Diego and close to Interstate 5.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Park West
12 Units Available
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1155 sqft
Within walking distance of Balboa Park, home to the zoo, museums, and other attractions. Unique luxury apartments with high ceilings, spacious decks/patios, wood plank flooring, under-counter wine coolers, quartz or granite counters, and panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
East Village
7 Units Available
Cityview SD
840 17th St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
844 sqft
Easy access to the city via I-5 and Balboa Park. Enjoy the rooftop sundeck with harbor views, a refreshing pool, life-size chess game and putting green. Gourmet kitchens and climate control.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mira Mesa
7 Units Available
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1075 sqft
Modern apartments with gas fireplaces, designer finishes and built-in media niche. Located close to Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, as well as other recreational activities. Units have washer/dryers and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mission Valley
18 Units Available
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1145 sqft
Luxury accommodations near I-8 and I-805. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and modern decor. On-site amenities include yoga, sauna, pool, media room, garages and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mira Mesa
8 Units Available
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1000 sqft
Quiet apartment complex with two and three bedroom units. Spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a swimming pool, parking, community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
University City
26 Units Available
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
987 sqft
Shopping and dining are just minutes away thanks to the Costa Verde Center. The community offers a clubhouse, hot tub, pool and gym. Inside the apartments, residents have stainless steel appliances and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
City Heights
8 Units Available
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 05:15pm
Mission Valley
12 Units Available
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1144 sqft
Life at Aquatera, truly is coming home and getting away all at once. Enter the gates and you know youve escaped. Waterfalls, fountains and beautiful, natural plants soothe your eyes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 11 at 04:24pm
Rancho Bernardo
11 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Cortez
10 Units Available
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1160 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments in north San Diego, with great transport links to Downtown and the Gaslamp Quarter. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and hot tub.

June 2020 San Diego Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Diego Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Diego rents declined slightly over the past month

San Diego rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Diego stand at $1,577 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,046 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Diego's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Diego, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Diego

    As rents have increased marginally in San Diego, similar cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Diego is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Diego's median two-bedroom rent of $2,046 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in San Diego.
    • While San Diego's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Diego than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Diego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

