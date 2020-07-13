Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM

412 Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA with pool

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
26 Units Available
East Village
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,778
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,146
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
15 Units Available
East Village
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
1137 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,248
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,924
1225 sqft
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
35 Units Available
Pacific Beach
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,681
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
977 sqft
Just off Crown Point/Pacific Beach. One- to two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, on-site laundry and walk-in closets. The community offers a brand-new fitness center and DIY space.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
23 Units Available
Rancho Penasquitos
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
933 sqft
Interstate 15 is nearby, but residents can typically find whatever they need along Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard. Residents enjoy garage parking, a hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. In-unit fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Birdland
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,634
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-805 and Highway 163. Updated interiors with a fireplace, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. On-site amenities include a playground, grill area, garages, gym and luxury pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
University City
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
938 sqft
Beautiful setting just off I-5. Updated interiors with luxury amenities including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets. On-site yoga, pools, gym, grill area and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,595
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
24 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,013
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Carmel Valley
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,283
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
12 Units Available
Sabre Springs
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,957
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
18 Units Available
Rancho Bernardo
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,629
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
15 Units Available
Carmel Mountain
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
10 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,058
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
10 Units Available
Mira Mesa
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1274 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
11 Units Available
Bay Park
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
913 sqft
Incredible, modern community near Tecolote Canyon Natural Park. Stunning views. On-site amenities include yoga studio, tennis court, media room, hot tub and basketball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
16 Units Available
Cortez
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1160 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments in north San Diego, with great transport links to Downtown and the Gaslamp Quarter. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
11 Units Available
Rancho Penasquitos
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
69 Units Available
East Village
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,645
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,476
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1236 sqft
With a rooftop pool and sundeck, a sky terrace, a fitness/yoga studio and a dog park, high-rise living in East Village has a new address. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters and smartphone-controlled lighting.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
4 Units Available
University City
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1025 sqft
Elan Terraza La Jolla apartment homes residing just blocks to University Towne Center in San Diego offers 60 spacious pet-friendly apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
4 Units Available
Scripps Ranch
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
980 sqft
Pet-friendly community conveniently located near award-winning schools and local shopping venues. Features large, spacious apartments with crown molding, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. On-site leasing office, 24-hour maintenance and relaxing swimming pool and spa.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
58 Units Available
University City
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
944 sqft
Apartments with high-end amenities such as dark cherry kitchen cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and wood plank vinyl flooring. Located just 12 miles from downtown San Diego and close to Interstate 5.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
8 Units Available
Allied Gardens
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,260
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,583
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,327
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Palm City
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.

July 2020 San Diego Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Diego rents declined moderately over the past month

San Diego rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Diego stand at $1,573 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,041 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Diego's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of San Diego throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Diego

    Rent growth in San Diego has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, San Diego is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • San Diego's median two-bedroom rent of $2,041 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Diego remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Diego than most other large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where San Diego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

