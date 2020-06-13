Apartment List
/
CA
/
san diego
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

94 Cheap Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA

Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
East Village
10 Units Available
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Murray
16 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,312
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
Hillcrest
5 Units Available
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated. Minutes from I-163 and I-5, near the airport and downtown area. Just 15 minutes from Pacific Beach and the Bay. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, lobby area, and courtyard area.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 11 at 01:34am
College West
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,439
398 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1004 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,288
1467 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Hillcrest
Contact for Availability
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Short drive to Downtown San Diego, the zoo and SeaWorld. Private balconies in upstairs units with private backyards on the ground floor. Pool and sundeck area. Updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Egger Highlands
5 Units Available
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
790 sqft
Luxury gated community has two pool areas, laundry facilities and cable pre-wiring. Apartments include patio or balcony, microwave, and dishwasher. Located close to beaches, entertainment and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Marina
1 Unit Available
KOLL Center
904 State Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,450
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Castleton Square Mall, I-465, and I-69. Spacious units with eat-in kitchens, private patios/balconies, bonus storage, and oversized living rooms. Wheelchair accessible rooms available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
College East
1 Unit Available
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,415
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Solstice Apartment Homes, you are within minutes of San Diego State University, shopping, dining, entertainment and major freeways.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Pacific Beach
2 Units Available
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,275
330 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just off Mission Street. Spacious units with upgraded kitchens, bathrooms, and heating systems. Smoke-free community with on-site laundry facilities and ample open parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
East Village
1 Unit Available
900 F Street
900 F St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,421
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units located near the Gaslamp District, dining and the ballpark. Units have spacious floor plans and are pet-friendly. Community courtyard with space for lounging.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
Clairemont Mesa East
2 Units Available
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just minutes from San Diego Mesa College. Apartments include bathtub, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers e-payments, on-site laundry, a pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
$
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
8 Units Available
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
610 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 8 at 12:26am
$
East Village
20 Units Available
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,475
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
953 sqft
In light of COVID-19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Washington Street in University Heights. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom units with neutral carpet and upgraded flooring. On-site parking and laundry facilities for residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
North Park
4 Units Available
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
875 sqft
On a quiet, low-traffic street, these apartments feature beautiful landscaping and an on-site manager. The courtyard has a grill and picnic area. Just west of the 805 Freeway.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
819 University Ave
819 University Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,025
180 sqft
Vantaggio Suites Hillcrest San Diego (University Ave) is located in the heart of the hip and trendy neighborhood hillcrest. We offer bi-weekly housekeeping, free wireless internet, laundry facilities, and cable TV.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Birdland
1 Unit Available
3277 Berger Ave
3277 Berger Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in San Diego. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, pool, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 14th 2020. $1,475/month rent.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Talmadge
1 Unit Available
4425 50th Street
4425 50th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
560 sqft
1-bedroom 1- bathroom condo. Entire complex extensively upgraded. Gated community with stamped concrete interior courtyard, convenient laundry room. One parking space on new brick-paver parking area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
3370 Columbia Street
3370 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,450
570 sqft
To view call Lou at 858-483-5112 (9am - 7pm please) OR TEXT 3370+your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY) Great studio unit near Little Italy! This unit features hard flooring and tile throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Clairemont Mesa East
1 Unit Available
5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP
5033 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
We are offering an upstairs 600 sqft 1BD 1BA apartment at Padre Gardens centrally located with easy access to the 805, 163, 5, 8, and 52 freeways. The complex is located on Clairemont Mesa Blvd just west of the 805 freeway.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College East
1 Unit Available
4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66
4860 Rolando Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
571 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom condo near SDSU in gated community! - Condo features stainless steel appliances, a/c, balcony, off street parking, on site laundry, pool/jacuzzi,, near schools, shopping and freeways. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5842548)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Heights
1 Unit Available
3815 Van Dyke Ave. #2
3815 Van Dyke Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1 bedroom apartment - Downstairs unit, located in the hart of City Hights, parking included, onsite laundry, water and trash including. FWY access close. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clairemont Mesa West
1 Unit Available
3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio)
3922 Mount Acadia Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,400
461 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio for rent near Mt. Acadia Park - UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! - Make yourself at home in this upgraded studio sitting across from the beautiful Acadia park. This unit is attached to the main house (separatelyrented and currently occupied).

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Linda Vista
1 Unit Available
7555 Linda Vista Rd #31
7555 Linda Vista Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit #31 Available 06/19/20 Clean & Fresh - 1 Bed/1 Bath - Available mid-June! - Property Id: 294159 Private Tours Daily! Please call to schedule.

June 2020 San Diego Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Diego Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Diego Rent Report. San Diego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Diego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Diego rents declined slightly over the past month

San Diego rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Diego stand at $1,577 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,046 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Diego's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Diego, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Diego

    As rents have increased marginally in San Diego, similar cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Diego is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Diego's median two-bedroom rent of $2,046 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in San Diego.
    • While San Diego's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Diego than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Diego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Diego 3 BedroomsSan Diego Accessible ApartmentsSan Diego Apartments under $1,200San Diego Apartments under $1,400San Diego Apartments under $1500
    San Diego Apartments with BalconySan Diego Apartments with GarageSan Diego Apartments with GymSan Diego Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Diego Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Apartments with Pool
    San Diego Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Diego Cheap PlacesSan Diego Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Diego Furnished ApartmentsSan Diego Luxury PlacesSan Diego Pet Friendly PlacesSan Diego Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
    Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
    San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
    Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
    Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
    San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
    San Diego State University