Chapman University
Chapman University
53 Apartments For Rent Near Chapman University
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,032
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1156 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Platinum Triangle
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,017
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,152
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Cabrillo Park
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with large balconies and patios, private yards in some homes, big bedrooms, and high-speed Internet. Private gated community with lighted tennis and basketball courts, fitness center and sauna.
The Colony
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,269
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,744
1081 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,883
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Platinum Triangle
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,826
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,863
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Platinum Triangle
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
Cabrillo Park
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,566
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,717
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1398 sqft
Located near the 22, 55, and 91 freeways and UCI Medical Center. Each home offers a washer and dryer connection, enclosed backyard, and spacious interiors. On-site grill area, basketball court and play area.
Platinum Triangle
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,065
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1298 sqft
Refreshing, vibrant architecture. Right off I-5 near the Platinum Triangle. Beautiful courtyard, pool, hot tub area and clubhouse. Updated, luxurious amenities include granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage.
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely landscaped residential community with a pool and spa. Cable-ready apartments with high-speed internet access, ceiling fans, and tubs/showers. Within walking distance of El Modena High School.
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1150 sqft
Pinewood Apartments feature single-story cottage-style apartments with private, fenced patios and garages which feel like your own home.
Platinum Triangle
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,773
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,896
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1083 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1188 sqft
Affordable housing in spacious townhomes in a quiet, gated residential setting. Community features three sparkling swimming pools with sundecks, two tot lots, large front lawns and a BBQ area. Units are bright and open.
Platinum Triangle
1801 E. Katella Ave. #2036
1801 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,600
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1801 E. Katella Ave.
3438 East Collins Avenue
3438 Collins Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1378 sqft
This rare end unit 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome has a large private yard. Each bedroom has it's own walk in closet and bathroom.
Cabrillo Park
1113 Aspen St
1113 Aspen Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1868 sqft
Laminate flooring in kitchen. Central AC/Heating system. Attractive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry leads to a living room with a brick fireplace, dining area and plenty of windows for natural lighting.
444 S. Cambridge St.
444 South Cambridge Street, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1751 sqft
Four Bedroom Single Family Home in Orange! - This beautiful newly renovated four bedroom, two bathroom single family home is located in the heart of Orange with a wonderful layout! The home features new paint, new vinyl plank flooring and carpet
3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A
3405 East Hammond Circle, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1114 sqft
Spacious Townhome | Desirable Orange Location - This spacious townhome has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and comes complete with a two-car garage.
2314 West Sycamore Avenue
2314 West Sycamore Avenue, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1279 sqft
This remodeled single family Orange home is available on August 15, 2020. Upgrades include remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, upgraded dual paned windows and extensive laminate flooring.
609 S Orange Street
609 South Orange Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1420 sqft
Rare opportunity to live in a pristine 1915 Old Towne Orange charmer, presiding on the corner of River & Orange, near Hart Park. Enjoy historical significance without sacrificing convenience. Approx 1400 sq ft home has, 3 Bedrms , 2 Baths.
387 N Londonderry Lane
387 North Londonderry Lane, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1683 sqft
Fantastic townhouse style condo located in a premium location withing the gated HOA with a large private back patio. Parking is within a two car garage with roll-up garage door and direct entry into the unit.