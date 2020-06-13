586 Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA with balcony
Whhhoooooooooossshhhh…. Hear that? It’s the cool, mountain breeze rushing toward the sea, ruffling the truffula—er, palm—trees here in sunny San Diego.
OK, wake up. You’re not living the dream just yet. In fact, you likely have some serious footwork to do in order to make it come true. That’s why you’re here. (Right? Right.) Let’s be honest: Craigslist doesn’t service half the info you need to make an informed decision. Well, that’s why we’ve crafted the guide you see before you. As Mr. T might say (in soulful exclamation…), “You betta brief yo self, fool!”
Having trouble with Craigslist San Diego? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow?
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for San Diego renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.