586 Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pacific Beach
81 Units Available
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1194 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mission Valley East
29 Units Available
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1184 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Village
44 Units Available
Alexan ALX
300 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,906
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,264
1393 sqft
Modern homes with bay windows, tiled bathrooms, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a rooftop swimming pool, a game room and a beer garden. Minutes away from Gaslamp District.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Village
31 Units Available
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,329
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mira Mesa
6 Units Available
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,121
1279 sqft
Modern apartments with gas fireplaces, designer finishes and built-in media niche. Located close to Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, as well as other recreational activities. Units have washer/dryers and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Nestor
18 Units Available
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
828 sqft
Situated seconds from I-5 and SR-905 in a family-friendly neighborhood. Community offers pool, playground and BBQ area. Spacious floor plans with oversized closets include a private balcony or patio. Close to Portwood Pier Plaza.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mira Mesa
9 Units Available
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,783
1253 sqft
Located in Mira Mesa, close to grocery shopping and fine dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with grand entryways and lots of natural sunlight. Courtyard and picnic areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Carmel Valley
13 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Murray
9 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Loma Portal
14 Units Available
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
889 sqft
This hilltop community provides ocean views and is minutes from Midway Towne Center and Sports Arena Square. Community features include hot tub, pool, and gym. Furnished apartments available. Stainless steel appliances and 24-hr laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North City
10 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mission Valley
18 Units Available
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,813
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1145 sqft
Luxury accommodations near I-8 and I-805. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and modern decor. On-site amenities include yoga, sauna, pool, media room, garages and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mira Mesa
8 Units Available
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,632
1230 sqft
Quiet apartment complex with two and three bedroom units. Spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a swimming pool, parking, community garden and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Midway District
14 Units Available
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1050 sqft
Great location close to Midway Drive and Sports Arena Drive. Community features a heated pool, spa and dog run. Units have ceiling fans, private patio/balconies and spacious closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ocean Crest
55 Units Available
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Luxurious units include ice maker, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, concierge and pool. Convenient location for commuters just steps from Otay Mesa Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mission Valley
29 Units Available
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1324 sqft
Centrally located apartment community close to freeways, shopping centers and movie theaters. All-electric gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars and private patio/balcony. Community features media room, pool, hot tub and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mission Valley
20 Units Available
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1374 sqft
Located just off Interstate 8 and close to the San Diego River. Resort-style heated swimming pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and BBQ/grill area. Well-appointed apartments with washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University City
25 Units Available
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
987 sqft
Shopping and dining are just minutes away thanks to the Costa Verde Center. The community offers a clubhouse, hot tub, pool and gym. Inside the apartments, residents have stainless steel appliances and a fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kearny Mesa
35 Units Available
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,140
1558 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with air conditioning, granite worktops and walk-in closets. The pet friendly community has a gym with yoga studio and pool. Cabrillo Heights Park is on one side, I-805 the other.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mira Mesa
38 Units Available
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1321 sqft
High ceilings, fireplace and full washer/dryer. Luxury amenities include sand volleyball court, resort and lap-style pools. Close to I-15 and Los Penasquitos Canyon. Within easy walk to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ocean Crest
31 Units Available
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University City
22 Units Available
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,713
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1040 sqft
Incredible location in "San Diego's second downtown," walking distance to shops and UCSD with direct access to I-5. Landscaped grounds with gated parking, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Jolla
10 Units Available
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,792
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
587 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments two miles from beaches. Walking distance to shopping, entertainment and UCSD. Complex features modern architecture and courtyard Wi-Fi. Easy commuting via I-5.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Murray
16 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,312
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
City Guide for San Diego, CA

Whhhoooooooooossshhhh…. Hear that? It’s the cool, mountain breeze rushing toward the sea, ruffling the truffula—er, palm—trees here in sunny San Diego.

OK, wake up. You’re not living the dream just yet. In fact, you likely have some serious footwork to do in order to make it come true. That’s why you’re here. (Right? Right.) Let’s be honest: Craigslist doesn’t service half the info you need to make an informed decision. Well, that’s why we’ve crafted the guide you see before you. As Mr. T might say (in soulful exclamation…), “You betta brief yo self, fool!”

Having trouble with Craigslist San Diego? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in San Diego, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for San Diego renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

