164 Apartments for rent in Bonita, CA

Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
National City
4 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
5217 Aleman Place
5217 Aleman Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1696 sqft
Bonita Country Home - Single story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on cul-de-sac with RV parking. This home includes a family room, dining area and gas fireplace. Enjoy the large back yard. House is on approx 1/4 acre. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2920 Briarwood Road #H9
2920 Briarwood Road, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
897 sqft
2920 Briarwood Road #H9 Available 07/15/20 **MOVE IN SPECIAL!!** Updated and spacious Bonita condo for rent!! - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!** Bright and modern, enjoy this updated and peaceful top floor condo! This Spacious Home
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
3869 Grandview Place
3869 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1554 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath. Nearly 1600 sq ft home on beautiful canyon. Just remodeled with brand new kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Master bath is currently getting remodeled. New hardwood like floor, new carpet, new paint.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
3830 Grandview Pl
3830 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1550 sqft
Grandview - Property Id: 247473 This property is currently being shown. Please text 760-805-6709 for a private social distancing appointment. Beautiful Bonita Mesa home sits on a hill off of a quiet dead end street.
Results within 1 mile of Bonita
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Rancho - Del Rey
13 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
La Presa
7 Units Available
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
$
Terra Nova
12 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
709 Second Ave
709 2nd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
A beautifully upgraded Casita featuring new paint, new flooring and nicely maintained yard. It has one bedroom with walk-in closet and an extra room that can be turned into an office, playroom or another bedroom.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
438 Ridgeway Court
438 Ridgeway Court, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1024 sqft
Come see this spacious and bright townhome with nobody above or below you! This two bedroom and one and a half bathroom townhome features laminate wood flooring throughout and a private patio.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Rancho - Del Rey
1 Unit Available
1399 Serena Circle
1399 Serena Circle, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1240 sqft
This spacious and bright 2-story townhome in Rancho del Rey area is a corner unit with 2 window walls and features 2 master bedrooms upstairs with baths ensuite, beautiful plank hardwood flooring throughout all living areas and stairs, tile baths
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Bay Terraces
1 Unit Available
3010 Alta View Drive
3010 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
675 sqft
Updated one bedroom condo in Bay Terraces. Laundry facility on-site. Sparkling community pool. Located off the 54 and near the 805. Walking distance to Ralph's and dining establishments. Water included in rent! NO PETS.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonita Long Canyon
1 Unit Available
1590 Country Vistas Ln
1590 Country Vistas Lane, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
488 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 UPGRADED Detached Casita in Upscale Neighborhood! - Property Id: 294962 Upgraded Detached Casita in the Upscale Neighborhood of Bonita!! New Quartz counters, new oven & stove, washer/dryer inside the home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Terraces
1 Unit Available
2352 GROVE VIEW ROAD
2352 Grove View Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1629 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 4 BEDROOM BONITA HOME! - 1ST TIME RENTAL! THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED AND UPGRADED! ALL THE ADDED SPECIAL TOUCHES MAKE THIS HOME THE MOST DESIRABLE IN THE AREA. TILE AND HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2
6248 Childs Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
450 sqft
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW - Private Unit *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Perfect mini home!! New appliances: fridge, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher, and w/d AC & heating No pets Tenant responsible for Cable/Internet Street
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Skyline
1 Unit Available
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1535 sqft
Townhome Gated Community in the heart of Paradise Hills, 2Story, 2Car Garage attached, small backyard, Trash Included, community Pool & BBQ area Close to 125 & 805 Freeways Close to 32nd Naval Military Property is available now More info & apply
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
616 Robert Ave
616 Robert Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home with Large Yard - Walking Distance to Schools - This bright and airy single level home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a highly functional floor plan.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
6225 Viewpoint Dr.
6225 Viewpoint Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1704 sqft
3Bed/2Bathroom Single Story Home in Paradise Hills - Single story home in San Diego, located within miles from local schools, restaurants and freeway access. This home has wood laminate and tile flooring.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Terraces
1 Unit Available
3010 Alta View Drive #B204
3010 Alta View Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
675 sqft
One bedroom condo in Bay Terraces!!! - Updated one bedroom condo in Bay Terraces. Laundry facility on-site. Sparkling community pool. Located off the 54 and near the 805. Walking distance to Ralph's and dining establishments.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Terraces
1 Unit Available
3020 Alta View 101 # E
3020 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
Amazing 2br/2ba condo centrally located in Paradise Hills - Remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condo. Close to major freeways and shopping centers. Gated community with covered parking and storage. Naval base is less than 15 minutes away.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
600 Sheffield Ct.
600 Sheffield Court, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1275 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom 2 bath townhome with attached 2 car garage in cul-de-sac. 1 bedroom downstairs, other 2 upstairs. Ocean views from upstairs bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings in living room/ dining room. Granite counter tops.
1 of 29
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
631 Melrose Ave
631 Melrose Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1631 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA 1631 SQFT Chula Vista Home - Beautiful single story home in Chula Vista. This single story home has a spacious floor plan. The property features an upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops and upgraded flooring.
1 of 47
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Rancho - Del Rey
1 Unit Available
730 Callejon Ciudad #92
730 Callejon Ciudad, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2BR / 2.5 BA 1314 SQFT TOWNHOME RANCHO DEL REY/ CHULA VISTA - Beautiful townhome in the community of Rancho Del Rey in Chula Vista. The property has an open and spacious floor plan. The property features vaulted ceilings at the entry and living room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bonita, the median rent is $1,410 for a studio, $1,561 for a 1-bedroom, $2,025 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,917 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bonita, check out our monthly Bonita Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bonita area include University of California-San Diego, San Diego City College, Palomar College, San Diego Mesa College, and San Diego Miramar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bonita from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.
