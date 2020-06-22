All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9816 North 34th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9816 North 34th Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9816 North 34th Lane

9816 North 34th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9816 North 34th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,707 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled flooring throughout, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9816 North 34th Lane have any available units?
9816 North 34th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9816 North 34th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9816 North 34th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9816 North 34th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9816 North 34th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9816 North 34th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9816 North 34th Lane does offer parking.
Does 9816 North 34th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9816 North 34th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9816 North 34th Lane have a pool?
No, 9816 North 34th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9816 North 34th Lane have accessible units?
No, 9816 North 34th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9816 North 34th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9816 North 34th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9816 North 34th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9816 North 34th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College