All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8330 W WATKINS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8330 W WATKINS Street
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

8330 W WATKINS Street

8330 West Watkins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8330 West Watkins Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Ryland at Heritage Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 W WATKINS Street have any available units?
8330 W WATKINS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8330 W WATKINS Street have?
Some of 8330 W WATKINS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 W WATKINS Street currently offering any rent specials?
8330 W WATKINS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 W WATKINS Street pet-friendly?
No, 8330 W WATKINS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8330 W WATKINS Street offer parking?
Yes, 8330 W WATKINS Street offers parking.
Does 8330 W WATKINS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8330 W WATKINS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 W WATKINS Street have a pool?
No, 8330 W WATKINS Street does not have a pool.
Does 8330 W WATKINS Street have accessible units?
No, 8330 W WATKINS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 W WATKINS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8330 W WATKINS Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College