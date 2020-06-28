Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8330 W WATKINS Street
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8330 W WATKINS Street
8330 West Watkins Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8330 West Watkins Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Ryland at Heritage Point
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8330 W WATKINS Street have any available units?
8330 W WATKINS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8330 W WATKINS Street have?
Some of 8330 W WATKINS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8330 W WATKINS Street currently offering any rent specials?
8330 W WATKINS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 W WATKINS Street pet-friendly?
No, 8330 W WATKINS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 8330 W WATKINS Street offer parking?
Yes, 8330 W WATKINS Street offers parking.
Does 8330 W WATKINS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8330 W WATKINS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 W WATKINS Street have a pool?
No, 8330 W WATKINS Street does not have a pool.
Does 8330 W WATKINS Street have accessible units?
No, 8330 W WATKINS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 W WATKINS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8330 W WATKINS Street has units with dishwashers.
