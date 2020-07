Sage Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly alarm system bike storage business center carport cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments guest suite hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving yoga

Welcome to Sage Luxury Apartment Homes in sunny Phoenix, AZ! We invite you to stroll our grounds and take in the stunning desert vistas or for a better view, travel up the elevator of our elegant two-story community center to our solarium and take in the gorgeous terrain from above.As you look around our apartments, you’ll be able to see residents enjoying our saltwater pools or perhaps toting their gym bags to our fitness center. Pool areas feature high end amenities such as fiber optic underwater lighting, multiple fountains, and lit cauldrons. One step within our one, two and three bedroom floor plans and you’ll find the high-end features of our outdoor areas extend to the indoors as well. Luxurious features like pantries and breakfast bars in the kitchen, vaulted ceilings, washers and dryers, huge walk in closets and private patios are the rule, not the exception, in each of our lavish apartments.