7132 N 21ST Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly volleyball court

WOW! Only $1,895 per month for this Classic 1956 Mid Century Style Ranch home with brand new interior in a great Central Phoenix location! A gorgeous fully remodeled beauty! Everything has been updated. Check out the new eat-in kitchen, island, new cabinets, quartz counter tops, and all new stainless-steel appliances. Open floor plan creates a great room feel. 3 bedrooms, with a brand-new master suite with remodeled bathroom & awesome walk-in shower. Hall bath has been remodeled too. Home has new fixtures, new doors, new baseboards, new drywall texture and is freshly painted inside and out! All windows have new 2-inch white wood blinds. New wood style laminate floors in entry, living room, & eat-in kitchen and new carpet in the bedrooms and Large Bonus room. Pantry/Storage room and bathrooms are tiled. New upgraded electric panel & interior wiring, New energy efficient AC/Heat system, new water heater & ceiling fans to save money on utilities. Oversized laundry room with brand new washer and dryer and room for storage or additional cabinet space. Pets/Dogs are welcome and have a huge backyard to run and play around in with a wood & block wall and locked gates. Extra wide extended driveway will easily hold 4-5 cars. Rent this one first and forget all the rest! Located within the Central Phoenix Corridor just minutes from the light rail transit system Glendale/Northern stations, Grand Canyon University and minutes from Christown/Spectrum Mall, Petsmart, Super Target shopping, restaurants, museums, theatres and downtown events. You can also walk or ride a bike to the Washington Activity Center. The Washington Activity Center is a multi-generational facility with a full-size gymnasium, seven activity rooms, auditorium, community swimming pool and dog park. The center sits adjacent to Washington Park which boasts open green space and traditional park amenities (basketball and volleyball court, softball and soccer fields). Easy I-17 freeway access makes this home the perfect choice for superb urban living! Preference given for 18-month lease.