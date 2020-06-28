All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7132 N 21ST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7132 N 21ST Avenue
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:20 AM

7132 N 21ST Avenue

7132 North 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7132 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
volleyball court
WOW! Only $1,895 per month for this Classic 1956 Mid Century Style Ranch home with brand new interior in a great Central Phoenix location! A gorgeous fully remodeled beauty! Everything has been updated. Check out the new eat-in kitchen, island, new cabinets, quartz counter tops, and all new stainless-steel appliances. Open floor plan creates a great room feel. 3 bedrooms, with a brand-new master suite with remodeled bathroom & awesome walk-in shower. Hall bath has been remodeled too. Home has new fixtures, new doors, new baseboards, new drywall texture and is freshly painted inside and out! All windows have new 2-inch white wood blinds. New wood style laminate floors in entry, living room, & eat-in kitchen and new carpet in the bedrooms and Large Bonus room. Pantry/Storage room and bathrooms are tiled. New upgraded electric panel & interior wiring, New energy efficient AC/Heat system, new water heater & ceiling fans to save money on utilities. Oversized laundry room with brand new washer and dryer and room for storage or additional cabinet space. Pets/Dogs are welcome and have a huge backyard to run and play around in with a wood & block wall and locked gates. Extra wide extended driveway will easily hold 4-5 cars. Rent this one first and forget all the rest! Located within the Central Phoenix Corridor just minutes from the light rail transit system Glendale/Northern stations, Grand Canyon University and minutes from Christown/Spectrum Mall, Petsmart, Super Target shopping, restaurants, museums, theatres and downtown events. You can also walk or ride a bike to the Washington Activity Center. The Washington Activity Center is a multi-generational facility with a full-size gymnasium, seven activity rooms, auditorium, community swimming pool and dog park. The center sits adjacent to Washington Park which boasts open green space and traditional park amenities (basketball and volleyball court, softball and soccer fields). Easy I-17 freeway access makes this home the perfect choice for superb urban living! Preference given for 18-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7132 N 21ST Avenue have any available units?
7132 N 21ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7132 N 21ST Avenue have?
Some of 7132 N 21ST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7132 N 21ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7132 N 21ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7132 N 21ST Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7132 N 21ST Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7132 N 21ST Avenue offer parking?
No, 7132 N 21ST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7132 N 21ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7132 N 21ST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7132 N 21ST Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7132 N 21ST Avenue has a pool.
Does 7132 N 21ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7132 N 21ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7132 N 21ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7132 N 21ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College