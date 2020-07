Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill tennis court on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard hot tub internet access pool table

Welcome home to Icon on Central. Apartments near downtown Phoenix may be plentiful, but we guarantee you’ll fall in love with the beauty of our luxury apartments in Central Phoenix, AZ. Our community's prime location ensures that you’re always close to everything you enjoy, even when you’re in the mood for a night at home.



We’d love to help you learn more about how Icon on Central Apartments for rent in Central Phoenix can complement your current lifestyle and fit into your plans for the future. Give us a call or stop by our leasing office today to schedule a tour and speak with our friendly leasing staff about leasing deals and features of the complex.