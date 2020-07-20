All apartments in Phoenix
6825 S 39TH Lane
Last updated March 16 2019 at 9:58 PM

6825 S 39TH Lane

6825 South 39th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6825 South 39th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Arlington Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single level south mountain home by park & golf course. Attractive open floor plan with soaring 9' ceilings and delightful design features. Living room plus family room and plus open area office/den/play room. Open kitchen with huge island, cabinets, pantry, gas stove, built-in microwave, ice-in-door refrigerator. Professionally beautiful landscaped yard with trees, grassy area & brick borders. Side gate & RV parking. Perfect home in nice neighborhood ! Upgraded Washer & Dryer. Yards maintenance include rent fee. Move-in ready !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 S 39TH Lane have any available units?
6825 S 39TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6825 S 39TH Lane have?
Some of 6825 S 39TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6825 S 39TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6825 S 39TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 S 39TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6825 S 39TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6825 S 39TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6825 S 39TH Lane offers parking.
Does 6825 S 39TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6825 S 39TH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 S 39TH Lane have a pool?
No, 6825 S 39TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6825 S 39TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 6825 S 39TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 S 39TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6825 S 39TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
