6825 S 39TH Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful single level south mountain home by park & golf course. Attractive open floor plan with soaring 9' ceilings and delightful design features. Living room plus family room and plus open area office/den/play room. Open kitchen with huge island, cabinets, pantry, gas stove, built-in microwave, ice-in-door refrigerator. Professionally beautiful landscaped yard with trees, grassy area & brick borders. Side gate & RV parking. Perfect home in nice neighborhood ! Upgraded Washer & Dryer. Yards maintenance include rent fee. Move-in ready !