639 N 5TH Avenue

Available for April-December. Rental Rates are seasonal, please inquire w/ desired length of term & I will respond w/ specific pricing for weeks/months desired. Fully furnished 2 bedroom/1bath with 1 queen bed, 2 twin beds, and 1 sofa sleeper. You're gonna love this spot! Just minutes from Phoenix's poppin' Roosevelt Row, our WanderJaunt has everything you need. Cable and internet included, so you can surf the web on the high-speed WiFi, or relax on the couch watching cable on our 50'' HDTV. You'll be sure to have a restful slumber on our Tuft and Needle(tm) mattresses fitted with top-notch 100% cotton sheets. Sorry, no pets.