Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

639 N 5TH Avenue

639 North 5th Avenue · (412) 418-4824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

639 North 5th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available for April-December. Rental Rates are seasonal, please inquire w/ desired length of term & I will respond w/ specific pricing for weeks/months desired. Fully furnished 2 bedroom/1bath with 1 queen bed, 2 twin beds, and 1 sofa sleeper. You're gonna love this spot! Just minutes from Phoenix's poppin' Roosevelt Row, our WanderJaunt has everything you need. Cable and internet included, so you can surf the web on the high-speed WiFi, or relax on the couch watching cable on our 50'' HDTV. You'll be sure to have a restful slumber on our Tuft and Needle(tm) mattresses fitted with top-notch 100% cotton sheets. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 N 5TH Avenue have any available units?
639 N 5TH Avenue has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 N 5TH Avenue have?
Some of 639 N 5TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 N 5TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
639 N 5TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 N 5TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 639 N 5TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 639 N 5TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 639 N 5TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 639 N 5TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 N 5TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 N 5TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 639 N 5TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 639 N 5TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 639 N 5TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 639 N 5TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 N 5TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
