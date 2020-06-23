All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4331 N 20th St

4331 North 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4331 North 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedrooms with a GORGEOUS kitchen featuring Stainless Steel appliances complete with flat-surface stove, B/I microwave, REFRIGERATOR, dishwasher * Breakfast room & Arizona room * Ceiling fans * 1 car garage with opener * HUGE backyard with grass, granite, brick patio & block wall around yard * Don't miss this great house call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366
$40 application fee per adult
4% monthly tax/admin fee
One time $200 admin fee
$1595 security deposit for qualified tenant
$250 fee per pet (lessor approved)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 N 20th St have any available units?
4331 N 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4331 N 20th St have?
Some of 4331 N 20th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4331 N 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
4331 N 20th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 N 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4331 N 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 4331 N 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 4331 N 20th St does offer parking.
Does 4331 N 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 N 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 N 20th St have a pool?
No, 4331 N 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 4331 N 20th St have accessible units?
No, 4331 N 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 N 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4331 N 20th St has units with dishwashers.
